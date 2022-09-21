Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (98-51) 5 – Rays (82-66) 0

Angels (65-83) 5 – Rangers (63-84) 2

Wednesday

Astros at St. Petersburg Rays 5:40 pm

Angels at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

High school and college students can purchase tickets to a Texas Rangers home game for $9. In addition, the Texas Rangers have a new Student Section for high school and college students. It comes with a parking deal for $10 in Lot N. Tickets purchased through the program will be exclusively delivered on mobile devices via the MLB Ballpark app. You can access it 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

NFL

Thursday

Steelers (1-1 at Cleveland Browns (1-1) 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

This past weekend in the NFL resulted in a massive shake-up in the NFL Power Rankings for Week 3. The most notable performances come from the Philadelphia Eagles, who dominated the Vikings on Monday night. In addition, the Miami Dolphins scored 42 in a comeback win over the Ravens, and the Cincinnati Bengals, are among a handful of teams that have had a brutal start to the year. This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Winnsboro Red Raiders are Texas summer hot, averaging 52.0 points per game and moving into Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com high school rankings after Week Fours play. The Red Raiders (4-0) appeared at the No. 10 spot in Class 3A Division I Top 10. Winnsboro is fresh off a 54-28 win over New Boston. Junior quarterback Kyler Finney sparked the win over the Lions, tossing five touchdown passes and hitting 21 of 28 passing attempts for 543 yards. Five different players caught TD passes, and eight players had at least a reception.