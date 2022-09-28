Wednesday’s Sports

Coach Brandon Faircloth

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (102-53) 10 – Diamondbacks (71-84) 2

Rangers (66-87) 5 – Mariners (83-70) 0

Wednesday

Diamondbacks at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

Rangers at Seattle Mariners 8:40 pm

Jose Altuve hit two of Houston’s five home runs to lead the Astros to a 10-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Yordan Alvarez left with an ankle injury. The Astros, who have already won the American League West title, moved within one win or one loss by the New York Yankees of securing home-field advantage through the AL playoffs.

HIGH SCHOOL

Dave Campbell’s Football has recognized Sulphur Springs Wildcat Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Brandon Faircloth as the 4A Coach of the Week. Under Faircloth, the Wildcats have begun the season with a 4-1 record. That’s more total wins than the Wildcats had in the last three years. The Cats have a bye this week and begin district play against Community next week.

Last Saturday, the Mount Pleasant High School Fishing Team opened their season in the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Bob Sandlin. As a team, MPHS finished in 11th place out of 30 schools bringing in 6 fish weighing 13.26 lbs. Mt Pleasant had five other teams in the open. They will compete again on Saturday, Oct 22, on Lake Palestine.