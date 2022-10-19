Wednesday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce Women’s Golf

MLB

Tuesday

G5 Yankees (3-2) 5 – Guardians 1

G1 Phillies (1-0) 2 – Padres 0

Wednesday

G2 Phillies (1-0) at San Diego against Padres 3:35 pm FOX

G1 Yankees at Houston Astros 6:37 pm TBS

NBA

Wednesday

Rockets at Atlanta Hawks 6:30 pm

Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets 6:30 pm

Thunder at Minneapolis Timberwolves 7:00 pm

Hornets at San Antonio Spurs 7:00 pm

Mavericks at Phoenix Suns 9:00 pm

WNBA

WNBA star Brittney Griner has an appeal hearing scheduled for next Tuesday. She plans to appeal her nine-year prison sentence in Russia.

She celebrated her 32nd birthday in a Russian jail on Tuesday.

COLLEGE

Nathan McCulloch carded a second-place finish at the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team on Tuesday at the New Mexico State Golf Course. The University-Commerce women’s golf team closed the fall season on Tuesday at the Little Rock Golf Classic, finishing 10th.

Stephen F. Austin State University has canceled this year’s homecoming bonfire and the following fireworks show due to a burn ban in the city and county of Nacogdoches.

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball Rankings

Class 6A

1 Dallas Highland Park 35-2

2 Houston Cypress Ranch 38-2

3 Prosper 31-6

4 Plano West 27-2

5 Austin Lake Travis 33-10

6 Katy Tompkins 33-3

7 San Antonio O’Connor 37-4

8 Fort Bend Ridge Point 34-6

9 Houston Clear Springs 34-7

10 Grand Oaks 34-9

11 Laredo United 32-4

12 The Woodlands 34-9

13 Garland Sachse 30-10

14 San Antonio Clark 32-8

15 Arlington Martin 26-7

16 Bridgeland 34-8

17 Dripping Springs 33-12

18 Waxahachie 34-10

19 Waco Midway 33-10

20 Austin Westlake 32-11

21 Fort Worth Boswell 30-10

22 El Paso Coronado 24-9

23 Conroe 41-3

24 Byron Nelson 33-5

25 Los Fresnos 30-6

25 San Antonio Reagan 29-14

Class 5A

1 Barbers Hill 36-5

2 Leander Rouse 30-8

3 New Braunfels Canyon 37-6

4 Lucas Lovejoy 22-13

5 Lubbock Cooper 32-4

6 Colleyville Heritage 33-7

7 Hallsville 32-5

8 Frisco Wakeland 25-4

9 Leander Rouse 32-9

10 Forney 36-3

11 Mission Veterans Memorial 28-5

12 Smithson Valley 32-7

13 Mission Sharyland 36-4

14 Frisco Independence 28-6

15 Harlandale 23-5

16 Amarillo 29-9

17 Midlothian 35-4

18 El Paso 28-6

19 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 30-6

20 McKinney North 19-8

21 Liberty Hill 34-9

22 Alamo Heights 27-9

23 Austin McCallum 25-13

24 Frisco Reedy 22-10

25 Pflugerville Hendrickson 31-11

Class 4A

1 Bellville 32-9

2 Godley 27-6

3 Farmersville 38-2

4 Aubrey 31-8

5 La Vernia 32-9

6 San Antonio Davenport 31-5

7 Pleasanton 37-2

8 Celina 29-2

9 Canton 27-7

10 Canyon Randall 30-8

11 Hereford 29-7

12 Spring Hill 26-7

13 Rockport-Fulton 27-7

14 Bullard 30-8

15 Stephenville 25-8

16 Giddings 26-14

17 Salado 27-14

18 Burnet 22-11

19 Bridge City 25-10

20 Port Lavaca Calhoun 28-6

21 Corpus Christi Calallen 23-14

22 Sanger 27-10

23 Glen Rose 23-10

24 Floresville 27-7

25 Gateway College Preparatory 17-7

Class 3A

1 Bushland 31-4

2 Gunter 32-6

3 Holliday 36-2

4 Columbus 36-3

5 Hardin 27-4

6 Fairfield 32-3

7 Peaster 30-4

8 White Oak 34-7

9 Tatum 35-6

10 Boyd 30-8

11 Compass Academy 24-3

12 Mount Vernon 23-2

13 Shallowater 32-4

14 Wall 34-5

15 East Bernard 31-7

16 Central Heights 32-8

17 Edgewood 28-8

18 Grandview 35-8

19 Bells 30-8

20 San Antonio Randolph 21-8

21 Mineola 26-8

22 Atlanta 19-6

23 Anderson-Shiro 23-10

24 Skidmore-Tynan 23-11

25 Lorena 25-9

Class 2A

1 Jewett Leon 36-5

2 Wink 33-5

3 Iola 36-3

4 Windthorst 30-8

5 Thrall 23-13

6 Beckville 28-10

7 Harper 24-5

8 Cumby 23-4

9 Amarillo Highland Park 29-7

10 Normangee 30-9

11 Plains 25-12

12 San Augustine 13-2

13 Lindsay 28-9

14 Whitewright 28-10

15 Johnson City 28-10

16 Crawford 21-17

17 Albany 21-7

18 Bremond 29-12

19 Valley Mills 32-3

20 Shiner 25-12

21 Three Rivers 25-8

22 Premont 10-0

23 Hamilton 23-7

24 Ropes 26-8

25 Nocona 27-12

Class 1A

1 Veribest 28-2

2 Fayetteville 34-4

3 Blum 24-13

4 Chester 28-10

5 Klondike 28-12

6 Neches 25-8

7 Dodd City 23-10

8 Saint Jo 27-7

9 Rochelle 23-6

10 Round Top Carmine 19-12

11 Richards 23-8

12 Pettus 17-4

13 Northside 24-12

14 Benjamin 25-6

15 San Isidro 23-8

16 Van Horn 23-13

17 Buena Vista 15-12

18 Graford 16-12

19 Bynum 9-3

20 Harrold 13-6

21 D’Hanis 13-13

22 Munday 16-9

23 Evant 12-7

24 Aquilla 15-9

25 Wildorado 8-6