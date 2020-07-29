Wednesday’s Sports

Photo: Karen Warren, Staff Photographer

MLB

Benches cleared Tuesday night during the Dodgers’ 5-2 victory over the Astros in the first game between the teams since the secret got out that Houston stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series championship. That came at the Angeles’ expense. The brawl occurred after Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly threw high-and-tight pitches to Astros’ Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa in the sixth inning.

Arizona Diamondback’s right-hander Merrill Kelly, from Houston, lost his no-hit bid with one out in the seventh inning when Rougned Odor hit a solo homer for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. The Diamondbacks still led 4-1. They scored three unearned runs in the first inning before Kelly threw his first pitch.

The Yankees will open a two-game series in Baltimore after their scheduled games this week in Philadelphia were postponed due to the Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak. They announced the switch Tuesday afternoon after the Yankees had already begun driving their equipment back to New York. That is when they got word that Major League Baseball might instead send them to Baltimore this week. The Marlins’ suspended their season through Sunday after the club registered at least 15 players with positive coronavirus tests.

NFL

The Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa agreed to a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. The deal said the five-year extension is worth $135 million, including $78 million guaranteed at signing and $102 million overall. The Chargers have not finalized the deal, and the first to report it was ESPN.

REGION XIV

There is a change at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens. Eddie Kite, who is finishing his first year as athletic coordinator, has been promoted to athletic director. He replaces Jay Kinzer, Ph.D., who completed an eight-year tenure as vice president of student services this past week. Kinzer served as athletic director for the last two years. Heading up as the women’s athletic coordinator will be Kathleen Rodriguez. She begins her fifth year at the college.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant released their football schedule with a scrimmage date of Thursday (Sep 17) at Sulphur Springs. The preseason lines up Sherman, Greenville, and the open date before district against Texas High on Oct 23.