Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Tuesday

G3 Phillies (2-1) 7 – Astros (1-2) 0

Wednesday

G4 Astros at Philadelphia Phillies 7:03 pm FOX

NBA

Tuesday

Thunder (4-3) 116 – Magic (1-7) 108

Wednesday

Clippers at Houston Rockets 7:00 pm

Raptors at San Antonio Spurs 7:00 pm

Jazz at Dallas Mavericks 7:30 pm

Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers 9:30 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (6-3-1) 5 – Kings (6-6-0) 2

HIGH SCHOOL

Weather Shift

Due to anticipated thunderstorms on Friday, just about all football games are playing on Thursday. They included Paris, Sulphur Springs, Rains, Mt. Vernon, and Mt Pleasant playing 24 hours earlier than scheduled. Other teams include: Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Van, Grand Saline, Pleasant Grove, Atlanta, Beckville, Jefferson, Marshall, Gilmer and Edgewood. Check with your local school district before Thursday for any other changes.

VOLLEYBALL

Bi-District

Beckville 3 – Shelbyville 0

Bullard 3 – Henderson 0

Overton 3 – Timpson 0

Sabine 3 – Waskom 0

Tatum 3 – New Diana 0

White Oak 3 – Elysian Fields 0