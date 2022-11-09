Wednesday’s Sports

The Stars recognize the fallouts of Tuesday’s loss to the Jets and look to ‘respond next game.

NBA

Wednesday

Mavericks at Orlando Magic 4:30 pm

Rockets at Toronto Raptors 6:30 pm

Pelicans at Chicago Bulls 7:00 pm

Bucks at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm

Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs 7:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Jets (8-3-1) 5 – Stars (8-4-1) 1

Friday

Sharks at Dallas Stars 7:30 pm ESPN+

NFL

Thursday

Falcons at Charlotte panthers 7:5 pm PRIME VIDEO

WNBA

They transferred Brittney Griner to a Russian penal colony, a move her family has dreaded since Griner’s August conviction on drug charges. First, her lawyers must find out where she is and where she’s heading. The transfer began Friday, a day after U.S. embassy officials visited her and far ahead of schedule they had anticipated after Griner’s appeal was denied on October 25. Typically, her attorneys said a transfer takes weeks or months. Instead, Griner’s attorneys and U.S. officials were only aware they had moved her on Tuesday.

NCAAF

Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. Ohio State is No. 2, and rival Michigan landed at No. 3.