Wednesday’s Sports

Raul Garcia and Will Luck

NBA

Tuesday

Rockets (9-18) 111 – Suns (16-12) 97

Jazz (16-14) 121 – Pelicans (18-9) 100

Wednesday

Heat (13-15) at Oklahoma City Thunder (11-16) at 7:00 pm

Trail Blazers (15-12) at San Antonio Spurs (9-18) at 7:00 pm

Cavaliers (17-11) at Dallas Mavericks (14-13) at 8:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (17-8-5) 4 – Devils (21-6-2) 1

Thursday

Stars at Washington Capitals at 6:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Mississippi State announced Tuesday that their head coach Mike Leach has died. Gruff, pioneering, and unfiltered, Mike Leach was one of this generation’s most influential football coaches. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places, and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports. Mike Leach was 61 years old.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mount Pleasant High School’s Bass Fishing Team wrapped up first semester tournaments at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Palestine last Saturday. Out of 31 schools, MPHS placed 7th as a whole. Of 170 boats, Raul Garcia and Will Luck ranked 13th with four fish weighing 8.54 lbs. They now take a winter break and will return in February with the state tournament in May.

The Mount Pleasant Tigers proved they were the best team on the court last weekend as the Fourth Annual TRMC Tiger Town Tournament hosted twenty teams vying for the tournament crown. The Tigers went a perfect 5-0 in the large school division, taking the tournament championship by defeating Princeton, Braswell, Azle, Corsicana, and Crandall. Chapel Hill also went undefeated to win the small school division, defeating Atlanta in the championship game.

Henderson High School’s head football coach Othell Robinson says he is looking for other work. He leaves his position at the end of the school year after resigning Monday.

Because of the weather Tuesday, the Mt Pleasant High School Boys Soccer scrimmage is Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5:00 and 6:00 pm.