Wednesday’s Sports

Maximus Williamson

NBA

Wednesday

Magic (11-21) at Houston Rockets (9-21) at 7:00 pm

Mavericks (15-16) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (16-15) at 7:30 pm

Trail Blazers (13-18) at Oklahoma City Thunder (13-18) at 7:00 pm

Owner Robert Sarver and Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia announced Tuesday that Ishbia has agreed to purchase the majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Mercury for a record price of $4 billion. Ishbia is well-known and well-regarded within the league office, including with commissioner Adam Silver, and has developed relationships with several NBA owners. Sources said that he would have to undergo a background check and a vote of approval from the board of governors, but they expect that to be a formality.

NHL

Wednesday

Oilers (17-14-2) at Dallas Stars (19-8-6) at 8:30 pm TNT

NFL

Harrison County convicted a former NFL player of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, and court documents show that Kendrick Starling, 42, of Marshall, repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim from 2017 until early 2021. Starling played football at Marshall High School, San Jose State, and Houston drafted him. He also played for Seattle and New Orleans.

HIGH SCHOOL

After claims of inappropriate comments, it has split students and parents at Hamilton ISD over the actions of the girls’ basketball coach. An investigation into girls’ basketball coach Patrick Blount is pending after allegations of inappropriate comments toward his players. According to Superintendent Clay Tarpley, the coach is on administrative leave and admitted an investigation is underway.

A Fort Worth high school student, is making waves after he broke the 400-meter individual medley record previously set by Olympian Michael Phelps. Maximus Williamson, a sophomore at Keller High School near Fort Worth, competed at the 2022 Winter Junior Nationals competition on Dec. 9 in Austin. Williamson competed in the 15 to 16-year-old national age group and completed the race in 3:39.83, smashing the 2002 record set by Phelps of 3:42:08.

Sulphur Springs Lady Cats head into the Christmas holiday owning a 13-4 record. Monday, they picked up a 56-25 win in Quitman before a new year starts. Next will be Hallsville’s holiday invitational next Thursday.

Boys

Harleton 42 – James Bowie 40

Pine Tree 44 – Longview 42

Quitman 60 – Sabine 53

Tyler 50 – Hallsville 42

Winnsboro 72 – Gladewater 57

Girls

Canton 66 – Athens 20

Hawkins 54 – Union Grove 15

Longview 48 – Pine Tree 26

Pittsburg 88 – New Diana 34

Tyler 64 – Hallsville 46