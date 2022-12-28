Wednesday’s Sports

NBA

Tuesday

Mavericks (19-16) 126 – Knicks (18-17) 121

Celtics (25-10) 126 – Rockets (10-24) 102

Thunder (15-19) 130 – Spurs (11-23) 114

Wednesday

Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (21-9-6) 3 – Predators (14-14-5) 2

Thursday

Stars at Saint Paul Wild at 7:00 pm

NFL

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced in a tweet Tuesday morning that he will retire after this season. Watt’s 12-year career has two games left: road trips to the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers. After that, he’ll walk away as one of his generation’s most dominant defensive players and a likely first-ballot Hall of Famer. Watt is one of three players named the Defensive Player of the Year three times, joining Aaron Donald and Lawrence Taylor.

COLLEGE

Playing 13 of the first 14 games on the road, Tuesday marks the final non-conference game of the season for the Lions of Texas A&M-Commerce. The Lions are back home on Saturday, playing their first Southland Conference game against UIW.

HIGH SCHOOL

The No. 18 Mt Pleasant Tigers are in Allen’s In-N-Out Invitational Tuesday, and they took on Princeton and handed the Panthers a 55-24 loss. Also in the invitational is the Sulphur Springs Wildcats. They faced Tyler Legacy Tuesday night and claimed a decisive victory over the Raiders 75-55. The Wildcats are now 16-4 for the year. Now, Mt Pleasant vs. Frisco Lonestar at 9:30 am and Sulphur Springs vs. Frisco Lonestar at 11:00 am Wednesday.