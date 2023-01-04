Wednesday’s Sports

Roope Hintz – Photo By – USA TODAY Sports

NBA

Tuesday

Thunder (16-21) 150 – Celtics (26-12) 117

Wednesday

Thunder at Orlando Magic at 6:00 pm

Spurs at New York Knicks at 6:30 pm

Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Kings (22-13-6) 3 – Stars (23-10-6) 2

Wednesday

Stars at Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 pm

NFL

Tuesday, the family of Damar Hamlin thanked the public for its support and asked for continued prayers for the Buffalo Bills’ safety, who remains hospitalized in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest on the field in the Cincinnati game Monday night. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, told ESPN’s Coley Harvey outside the hospital Tuesday evening that Hamlin is sedated and “improving from where he was yesterday,” adding, “We are just going to continue to pray, and I know he is in great hands with the medical team he has here. They have been doing a tremendous job.”

The NFL said in a statement that commissioner Roger Goodell informed the teams that the Monday night game would not resume this week after consulting with both teams and NFL Players Association leadership. The league, however, has not decided on restarting the game at a later date.

HIGH SCHOOL

Tyler Legacy High School is looking for a new head football coach after athletic coordinator Joe Willis announced retiring at the end of this contract year. Coach Willis has a career record as a head coach at four schools over 14 years, with 113 wins and 62 losses.

Tuesday

BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Alba-Golden 53 – Fruitvale 39

Atlanta 51 – DeKalb 42

Boles 49 – North Hopkins 20

Commerce 53 – Chisum 50

Harts Bluff 35 – CHAAMP Home School 19

Longview 44 – Marshall 33

Mt Vernon 40 – Mineola 37

Rains 76 – Grand Saline 24

Spring Hill 32 – Center 30

Union Grove 42 – Ore City 13

Van 47 – Lindale 31

Winnsboro 43 – Palestine 41

BOYS

Alba-Golden 76 – Fruitvale 17

Atlanta 59 – DeKalb 46

Bowie 53 – Cumby 47

Chapel Hill MP 97 – Winona 38

Cooper 57 – Como-Pickton 45

Longview 51 – Marshall 48

Mineola 59 – Mt Vernon 37

Mt Pleasant 58 – Hallsville 37

North Hopkins 71 – Boles 52

Prairiland 51 – Pleasant Grove 48

Quitman 44 – Harmony 41

Rains 73 – Grand Saline 68

Tyler Lions 44 – Pine Tree 33

MPHS Girls basketball vs. Texas High on Friday, January 6. We added a third game, and it will begin at 4:00 pm.

Paris Wildcat Basketball will play Van Alstyne at Van Alstyne on Friday Night. The schedule says the games will start at 5:00 pm, and you can buy tickets at the gate with cash.