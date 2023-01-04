Wednesday’s Sports

Roope Hintz – Photo By – USA TODAY Sports
NBA
Tuesday
Thunder (16-21) 150 – Celtics (26-12) 117
Wednesday
Thunder at Orlando Magic at 6:00 pm
Spurs at New York Knicks at 6:30 pm
Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 pm
NHL
Tuesday
Kings (22-13-6) 3 – Stars (23-10-6) 2
Wednesday
Stars at Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 pm
NFL
Tuesday, the family of Damar Hamlin thanked the public for its support and asked for continued prayers for the Buffalo Bills’ safety, who remains hospitalized in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest on the field in the Cincinnati game Monday night. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, told ESPN’s Coley Harvey outside the hospital Tuesday evening that Hamlin is sedated and “improving from where he was yesterday,” adding, “We are just going to continue to pray, and I know he is in great hands with the medical team he has here. They have been doing a tremendous job.”
The NFL said in a statement that commissioner Roger Goodell informed the teams that the Monday night game would not resume this week after consulting with both teams and NFL Players Association leadership. The league, however, has not decided on restarting the game at a later date.
HIGH SCHOOL
Tyler Legacy High School is looking for a new head football coach after athletic coordinator Joe Willis announced retiring at the end of this contract year. Coach Willis has a career record as a head coach at four schools over 14 years, with 113 wins and 62 losses.
Tuesday
BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Alba-Golden 53 – Fruitvale 39
Atlanta 51 – DeKalb 42
Boles 49 – North Hopkins 20
Commerce 53 – Chisum 50
Harts Bluff 35 – CHAAMP Home School 19
Longview 44 – Marshall 33
Mt Vernon 40 – Mineola 37
Rains 76 – Grand Saline 24
Spring Hill 32 – Center 30
Union Grove 42 – Ore City 13
Van 47 – Lindale 31
Winnsboro 43 – Palestine 41
BOYS
Alba-Golden 76 – Fruitvale 17
Atlanta 59 – DeKalb 46
Bowie 53 – Cumby 47
Chapel Hill MP 97 – Winona 38
Cooper 57 – Como-Pickton 45
Longview 51 – Marshall 48
Mineola 59 – Mt Vernon 37
Mt Pleasant 58 – Hallsville 37
North Hopkins 71 – Boles 52
Prairiland 51 – Pleasant Grove 48
Quitman 44 – Harmony 41
Rains 73 – Grand Saline 68
Tyler Lions 44 – Pine Tree 33
MPHS Girls basketball vs. Texas High on Friday, January 6. We added a third game, and it will begin at 4:00 pm.
Paris Wildcat Basketball will play Van Alstyne at Van Alstyne on Friday Night. The schedule says the games will start at 5:00 pm, and you can buy tickets at the gate with cash.