Wednesday’s Sports

NBA

Then came LeBron James and the Lakers, clanging 3-pointers off the rim to provide a steady sound in a mostly empty gym. These NBA playoffs got a little tougher Tuesday for the NBA’s top teams. It was the first time since 2003 that the No. 8s beat both conference No. 1 seeds as Milwaukee and Los Angeles lost their playoff openers. The Mavericks are 0-1 and face the Clippers in Round 1, Game 2 tonight at 8:00.

MLB

Kenta Maeda lost a no-hitter in the ninth inning for the Twins last night. Maeda moved to Minnesota and became the full-time starter in the bullpen. The Twins blew a three-run lead but came back to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings. Wil Myers hit a first-inning grand slam and San Diego Padres did in the Rangers 6-4 and now Texas waits for the Padres that starts at 8:10 tonight. Houston got by Colorado 2-1 with another game against the Rockies this evening at 7:40.

NHL

John Klingberg scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Dallas Stars held on for a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames in a crucial Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series. Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin teamed up for the first goal as the Stars took a 3-2 lead in the first-round series. They can reach the second round for the second straight year with a victory in Game 6 on Thursday.

NFL

Former Cowboy great Drew Pearson may be heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The receiver is the lone senior nominee, bringing him one step away from being enshrined in Canton, Ohio. He got the call early Tuesday from the Hall of Fame’s president David Baker. He is the only member of the offense on the 1970s all-decade team not to be in the Hall of Fame.

NCAA

After a waiting game, Baylor Bears now know that their first opponent for the 2020 season is the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium in Waco. They are still waiting for a kickoff time. The only non-conference game of the season will precede an open week for Baylor, which begins the Big 12 schedule Sept. 26 at home against Kansas. Baylor will start with limited crowds, allowing 25% capacity at McLane Stadium.

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes. They granted a student-athlete from Eastland High School an appeal for varsity eligibility. They decided that the student-athlete had not completed their four years of varsity eligibility. They denied requests for a student from Eustace, and two from Mission High Schools for varsity eligibility, upholding the district executive committees’ previous rulings.

On Friday, August 21, Carthage had to drop the game, and that date is open for the Paris Wildcats.