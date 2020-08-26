Wednesday’s Sports

NBA

The Los Angeles Clippers smashed the Dallas Mavericks 154-111 in Game 5 of their Western Conference quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night. The Clippers led 76-52 at halftime and doubled up the Mavericks in the fourth quarter to push Dallas to the brink of elimination. Game 6 is Thursday at 8:00 pm.

MLB

The Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 10-3 Tuesday night. Tony Kemp scored three runs without hitting a ball out of the infield, and Matt Olson put the AL West-leading A’s ahead for good at 3-1 in the fourth inning with his 10th homer. They get together tonight at 7:05.

It was just the second twin bill in the history of Minute Maid Park, and it ended in a split. Brian Goodwin drove in three runs, including a two-run single as part of a four-run first, and the LA Angels snapped their three-game losing streak. It was 12-5 over the Stros, splitting the doubleheader created by the approach of Hurricane Laura. The only other twin bill, the Astros played a doubleheader against the Mets in 2017 following Hurricane Harvey. The next game is Friday at 8:10 between the two. Houston is second in the AL West.

NHL

The Dallas Stars are third in the Central Division. They are leading the Flames 2-0 for Game 3 tonight at 9:30.

NFL

The Cowboy’s coach McCarthy says this is a year for not very much music. Most teams are playing music at training camp, but not the Cowboys. McCarthy wants the team to get used to very little crowd noise.

NCAA

The Baylor Bears announced single-digit jersey number assignments to five players Tuesday. For the first time in Baylor’s history, Junior wide receiver R.J. Sneed will not have a number when he is on the field. In February, the NCAA approved the move, and Sneed gets the first shirt with a zero.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Bosqueville Bulldogs will not have a regular-season game in week one. The 2A team initially scheduled the Clifton Cubs for week one. Then McLennan County’s order restricted all schools from participating in athletics until late September. That meant Clifton was out and Bosqueville’s had to search for another opponent, and there wasn’t one.

Longview Lobos will be at AT&T Stadium on September 25 and on Fox Sports Southwest’s Texas Football Days when the open their 2020 season. They will follow Denton Ryan and Arlington Martin as that take on Temple.