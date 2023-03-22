Wednesday’s Sports

Clayton Miller and Rolston Morton

NBA

Tuesday

Pelicans (35-37) 119 – Spurs (19-53) 84

Thunder (36-36) 101 – Clippers (38-35) 100

Wednesday

Warriors (37-36) at Dallas Mavericks (36-36) at 6:30 pm ESPN

Rockets (18-54) at Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) at 7:00 pm

Spurs (19-53) at Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Kraken (39-24-7) 5 – Stars (38-19-14) 4

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (10-9) 2 – Marlins (6-15) 1

Wednesday

Astros (10-9) at Port St. Lucie vs. Mets (9-13) at 12:10 pm

White Sox (10-9) at Surprise vs. Rangers (11-12) at 3:05 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

Seth Robertson and Kathrynn Boldin | Raul Garcia and Will Luck | Donald Cole and Kamen Dunn

MPHS

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team finished the regular season at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Tawakoni on Mar 11. Five teams from MPHS participated, with two reeling in fish and earning placements. The team of Clayton Miller and Rolston Morton placed 44th out of 147 boats, with two fish weighing 5.73 lbs. The team of Kamen Dunn and Donald Cole came in 65th with one fish weighing 2.28 lbs. At the end of the regular season, the top 74 ranked teams from each region advanced to the Regional tournament. MPHS is sending four teams from the Northeast Region. It will be on Apr 15 at Cedar Creek and feature the top-ranked Northeast, East, and Central Regions competitors. In addition, team members will be competing for the opportunity to fish at the THSBA State tournament at Sam Rayburn on May 20-21.

MVHS

The first week of March, Mt Vernon high school student Amber Burrow competed in the THSWPA Region III Powerlifting Meet, finishing first place. In addition, they awarded her the best squat on the heavy platform with a 465 lb. lift, the best deadlift on the Heavy Platform with a 450 lb. lift, and the best overall lifter on the Heavy Platform with a total weight of 1,150 lbs. On Mar 16, Amber earned the title of State Champion for the third year at Frisco’s meet. Greg Gamblin is Amber’s coach.

MPHS

Senior Nayeli Jaimes won her second consecutive state powerlifting title this past week as she dominated the field, out lifting the second-best opponent by 110 pounds. Jaimes was also named Overall Best Lifter in Class 5A DII by raising the most weight per body weight in the entire meet. Four other Lady Tigers also competed in the state championship as sophomore Jasmine Landaverde placed 11th in the 123-lb class, junior Araceli Landaverde placed 8th in the 105-lb class, senior Alexandra Martinez placed 6th in the 148-lb class, and junior McKinsee Oviedo placed 6th in the 198-lb class.

Nayeli is no stranger to the state meet, as this was her fourth time advancing to the pinnacle event. Jaimes bested her previous state meet record of 985 pounds to move an incredible 1155 pounds. In addition, the senior Lady Tiger posted lifts of 460 pounds on the squat, 275 pounds on the bench, and 420 pounds on the deadlift.

Don Woods and Drew Barnard coach the Tiger and Lady Tiger powerlifters.

“I have coached Nayeli for four years in powerlifting, and from the time she took up the sport, I knew she was going to be special,” said Coach Woods. “Her determination and drive to compete and be the best is immeasurable. She always did what she was coached to do, but she also went above and beyond her time in the gym. She has been a tremendous leader, student, and athlete, and her leadership will be missed on our team when she graduates.”

State Qualifiers L-R: Alexandra Martinez, McKinsee Oviedo, Jasmine Landaverde, Head Coach Don Woods, Nayeli Jaimes, Araceli Landaverde, Asst Coach Drew Barnard