Wednesday’s Sports

Carson Zachry at bat as NTCC Splits with Navarro

NBA

Tuesday

Hornets (26-51) 137 – Thunder (37-39) 134

Warriors (40-37) 120 – Pelicans (38-38) 109

Wednesday

Rockets (18-58) at Brooklyn Nets (40-35) at 6:30 pm

Mavericks (37-39) at Philadelphia 76ers (49-26) at 6:30 pm ESPN

Pistons (16-59) at Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) at 7:00 pm

Jazz (35-40) at San Antonio Spurs (19-56) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (40-20-14) 4 – Blackhawks (24-44-6) 1

Friday

Stars (40-20-14) at Tempe Coyotes (27-35-13) at 9:30 pm ESPN+

MLB

Tuesday

Rangers (13-15) 5 – Royals (19-13) 3

Wednesday

No Games

Thursday

Phillies at Arlington Rangers 3:05 pm ESPN+

White Sox at Houston Astros 6:00 pm ESPN

COLLEGE

Northeast Texas Community College Softball traveled to Corsicana last Saturday to take on Navarro College, coming away with one win and one loss. However, after losing in extra innings, 6-5 in Game 1, NTCC bounced back for a 4-1 victory in Game 2.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS

5A

Forney (21-6-2) 4 – Longview (13-11-2) 0

Regional Quarter Forney vs. Lovejoy (16-3-1).

Hallsville (20-3-2) 2 – Red Oak (16-2-4) 0

Regional Quarter Finals Hallsville vs. McKinney North (19-4-2)

4A

Jacksonville (24-1-1) 4 – Pleasant Grove (12-5-3) 1

Henderson (16-3-3) 3 – Lindale (20-5-3) 2

Regional Quarter Finals Jacksonville vs. Henderson

Kilgore (16-7-2) 3 – Bullard (20-2-2) 1

Sulphur Springs (19-5) 2 – Palestine (23-6) 0

Regional Quarter Finals Sulphur Springs vs. Kilgore

BOYS

5A

Whitehouse (21-5-1) 3 – Greenville (12-1-1) 2

Regional Quarter Finals Whitehouse vs. McKinney North (13-5-3)

Ennis (18-3-2) 3 – Longview (18-7) 2

Regional Quarter Finals Ennis vs. Forney (13-8-1).

4A

Palestine (27-1-1) 3 – Sulphur Springs (19-9-1) 0

Kilgore (28-2) 3 – Pleasant Grove (14-9) 0

Regional Quarter Finals Palestine vs. Kilgore