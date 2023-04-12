Wednesday’s Sports

NTCC’S Anthony Capobianco (San Antonio, Texas)

NBA

Tuesday

East 7th and 8th place

Hawks 116 – Heat 105

West 7th and 8th place

Lakers 108 – Timberwolves 102 OT

NHL

Wednesday

Stars (45-21-14) at St Louis Blues (37-36-7) at 6:30 pm TNT

MLB

Tuesday

Pirates (7-4) 7 – Astros (5-7) 4

Rangers (7-4) 8 – Royals (3-9) 5

Wednesday

Astros (5-7) at Pittsburgh Pirates (7-4) at 11:35 am

Royals (3-9) at Arlington Rangers (7-4) at 7:05 pm

COLLEGE

TAMUC

A valiant nine-inning effort for the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball came up short against the Houston Christian Huskies, who prevailed 2-1 in nine innings in Game 2 on Tuesday. The Lions won Game 1 17-3 in five innings at Husky Field. The Lions close out the series against HCU at noon on Wednesday.

NTCC

Northeast Texas Community College had the Easter weekend off before traveling to Weatherford College on Monday, and the Eagles came away refreshed to take down the NJCAA No. 12 ranked Coyotes 9-6. Coach Andy Morgan took the Pitch by Committee approach in the non-conference affair, sending eight Eagles to the mound for one inning each to keep the Coyotes off balance.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Cooper 4 – North Hopkins 3

Cumby 14 – Wolfe City 4

Hallsville 2 – Mt Pleasant 1

Hooks 9 – Mt Vernon 8

Longview 5 – Texas High 2

Paris 15 – Liberty-Eylau 9

Pine Tree 11 – Marshall 3

Prairiland 14 – Commerce 1

Quitman 15 – Chapel Hill MP 0

Sulphur Springs 7 – North Lamar 0

Tatum 14 – Waskom 0

Troup 1 – Elysian Fields 0

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Alba-Golden 16 – Como-Pickton 0

Bland 16 – Campbell 5

No. 13 Carthage 8 – Gilmer 6

DeKalb 3 – Atlanta 2

Harmony 5 – Winnsboro 2

Honey Grove 14 – Dodd City 4

Miller Grove 6 – Saltillo 1

North Hopkins 6 – Cumby 5

North Lamar 11 – Paris 1

Overton 16 – Union Grove 6

Pine Tree 4 – Marshall 3

Pittsburg 4 – Sulphur Springs 2

Quitman 13 – Chapel Hill MP 3

Sulphur Bluff 19 – Yantis 1

Tyler Legacy 8 – Royse City 0

No. 12 White Oak 2 – New Diana 1

No. 17 Whitehouse 27 – Tyler Lions 0