Wednesday’s Sports

Pictured (L to R) Jacob Baker, MPHS Golf Coach Benny Blaser, and Matthew Peterson

NBA

Tuesday

G5

Hawks (2) 119 – Celtics (3) 117

Nuggets (4) 112 – Timberwolves (1) 109

Suns (4) 136 – Clippers (1) 130

Wednesday

Knicks (3) at Cleveland Cavaliers (1) at 6:00 pm NBA TV

Lakers (3) at Memphis Grizzlies (1) at 6:30 pm TNT

Heat (3) at Milwaukee Bucks (1) at 8:30 pm NBA TV

Warriors (2) at Sacramento Kings (2) at 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Tuesday

G5 – West

Stars (3) 4 – Wild (2) 0

Friday

Stars (3) at St Paul Wild (2) TBD

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (13-11) 5 – Rays (20-4) 0

Reds (9-15) 7 – Rangers (14-9) 6

Wednesday

Rangers (14-9) at Cincinnati Reds (9-15) at 11:35 am

Astros (13-11) at St. Petersburg Rays (20-4) at 5:40 pm

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

No. 24 Texas A&M 12 – Prairie View 0

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 23 Wichita State Canceled

BASEBALL

Tarleton 6 – Baylor 2

No. 25 UTSA 9 – Houston Christian 8

Sam Houston 9 – Texas A&M 2

TCU 8 – No. 19 Dallas Baptist 5

Texas 18 – Texas Southern 3

Nicholls 6 – No. 1 LSU 5

Missouri State 8 – No. 7 Arkansas 4

No. 14 Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian Postponed

Oral Roberts vs. Oklahoma Canceled

GOLF

TAMUC

A&M-Commerce posted a team score of 292 on Tuesday, tied with Southeastern for fifth. Both teams are just two strokes back of the second place, while Augusta holds an eight-stroke lead after the first round, and its top-seeded golfer, Stefan Jacobs, holds a two-stroke lead in the player leaderboard.

SOFTBALL

TAMUC

On Monday afternoon, the Southland Conference named Texas A&M University-Commerce softball pitcher Julia Sanchez the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week, becoming the first Lion to earn the honor this season.

NTCC

Northeast Texas Community College only got one game in at Tyler Junior College last week but won 11-9 over the Apaches

HIGH SCHOOL

Two Mount Pleasant High School Tiger team members played in the regional tournament at the Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club on April 19 and 20. Both have advanced to the 5A State tournament in May.

MPHS senior, Matthew Peterson, finished in 3rd place with a two-day total of 150, with freshman Jacob Baker tied for 6th with a 154, advancing both to State. In addition, they chose Peterson and Baker for the All-Region golf team.

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

Lindale vs. Sulphur Springs G1 Emory at 6:30 pm

Trenton vs. Wolfe City at G1, G2 Bonham 5:00 pm

Van vs. Liberty-Eylau at ETBU at 7:00 pm