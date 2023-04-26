Wednesday’s Sports

Pictured (L to R) Jacob Baker, MPHS Golf Coach Benny Blaser, and Matthew Peterson
NBA
Tuesday
G5
Hawks (2) 119 – Celtics (3) 117
Nuggets (4) 112 – Timberwolves (1) 109
Suns (4) 136 – Clippers (1) 130
Wednesday
Knicks (3) at Cleveland Cavaliers (1) at 6:00 pm NBA TV
Lakers (3) at Memphis Grizzlies (1) at 6:30 pm TNT
Heat (3) at Milwaukee Bucks (1) at 8:30 pm NBA TV
Warriors (2) at Sacramento Kings (2) at 9:00 pm TNT
NHL
Tuesday
G5 – West
Stars (3) 4 – Wild (2) 0
Friday
Stars (3) at St Paul Wild (2) TBD
MLB
Tuesday
Astros (13-11) 5 – Rays (20-4) 0
Reds (9-15) 7 – Rangers (14-9) 6
Wednesday
Rangers (14-9) at Cincinnati Reds (9-15) at 11:35 am
Astros (13-11) at St. Petersburg Rays (20-4) at 5:40 pm
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
No. 24 Texas A&M 12 – Prairie View 0
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 23 Wichita State Canceled
BASEBALL
Tarleton 6 – Baylor 2
No. 25 UTSA 9 – Houston Christian 8
Sam Houston 9 – Texas A&M 2
TCU 8 – No. 19 Dallas Baptist 5
Texas 18 – Texas Southern 3
Nicholls 6 – No. 1 LSU 5
Missouri State 8 – No. 7 Arkansas 4
No. 14 Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian Postponed
Oral Roberts vs. Oklahoma Canceled
GOLF
TAMUC
A&M-Commerce posted a team score of 292 on Tuesday, tied with Southeastern for fifth. Both teams are just two strokes back of the second place, while Augusta holds an eight-stroke lead after the first round, and its top-seeded golfer, Stefan Jacobs, holds a two-stroke lead in the player leaderboard.
SOFTBALL
TAMUC
On Monday afternoon, the Southland Conference named Texas A&M University-Commerce softball pitcher Julia Sanchez the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week, becoming the first Lion to earn the honor this season.
NTCC
Northeast Texas Community College only got one game in at Tyler Junior College last week but won 11-9 over the Apaches
HIGH SCHOOL
Two Mount Pleasant High School Tiger team members played in the regional tournament at the Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club on April 19 and 20. Both have advanced to the 5A State tournament in May.
MPHS senior, Matthew Peterson, finished in 3rd place with a two-day total of 150, with freshman Jacob Baker tied for 6th with a 154, advancing both to State. In addition, they chose Peterson and Baker for the All-Region golf team.
SOFTBALL
Wednesday
Lindale vs. Sulphur Springs G1 Emory at 6:30 pm
Trenton vs. Wolfe City at G1, G2 Bonham 5:00 pm
Van vs. Liberty-Eylau at ETBU at 7:00 pm