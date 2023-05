Wednesday’s Sports

05 MAY 03 WED SPORTS

Sulphur Springs vs. Mabank at Rains G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2 Sat 3:00 pm, G3 Mon 6:00 pm

NBA

Tuesday

East G2 (1-1)

Knicks (47-35) 111 – Heat (44-38) 105

West G1 Lakers (1-0)

Lakers (43-39) 117 – Warriors (44-38) 112

Wednesday

East G2 76ers (1-0)

76ers (54-28) at Boston Celtics (57-25) at 7:00 pm TNT

NHL

Tuesday

West G1 Seattle (1-0)

Kraken (46-28-8) 5 – Stars (47-21-14) 4 OT

Thursday

West G2 Seattle (1-0)

Kraken (46-28-8) at Dallas Stars (47-21-14) at 8:30 pm TNT

MLB

Tuesday

Rangers (18-11) 6 – Diamondbacks (16-14) 4

Giants (12-17) 2 – Astros (16-14) 0

Wednesday

Diamondbacks (16-14) at Arlington Rangers (18-11) at 1:05 pm

Giants (12-17) at Houston Astros (16-14) at 1:10 pm MLBN

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

No. 24 Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech at 5:00 pm

Sam Houston vs. No. 5 Texas at 6:00 pm LHN

No. 23 Texas A&M vs. Houston at 6:00 pm ESPN+

No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. North Texas at 6:00 pm ESPN+

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Sam Houston 18 – No. 22 TUSA 2

Lipscomb 8 – No. 6 Arkansas 6

Oral Roberts 9 – Oklahoma State 7

Abilene Christian 9 – Baylor 8

No. 1 LSU 10 – SE Louisiana 0

Oklahoma 10 – No. 16 Dallas Baptist 7

Wednesday

Texas A&M-Corpus vs. Baylor at 6:30 pm BIG-12|ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

UIL TRACK

University Interscholastic League, Track and Field Meet are May 11-13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Class 5A GIRLS

Avery Perkins, Hallsville, 800 meters and 1,600 meters; LaMiaya Henderson, Hallsville, 100 meters and 200 meters; DaNaucia Johnson, Longview, 400 meters; Ryan Roberts, Longview, discus

BOYS

Dealyn Evans, Pine Tree, shot put; Spencer Taylor, Marshall, 400 meters; Marshall 1,600 relay (John Thomas, Jeremiah McCowan, Keshon Foster, Spencer Taylor, De’Treyvon Goudeau, Dameon Smith, Ryan Knox)

Class 4A BOYS

Gilmer 400 relay (Tyson Wilson, Rohan Fluellen, Ta’Erik Tate, Will Henderson); Matthew Tyeskie, Kilgore, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles; Will Henderson, Gilmer, 100 meters; Gilmer 800 relay (Tyson Wilson, Rohan Fluellen, Ta’Erik Tate, Will Henderson); Gilmer 1,600 relay (Ta’Erik Tate, Rohan Fluellen, Jamar Boyd, Connor Dodd); Peyton Christian, Kilgore, Discus; Braydon Nelson, Kilgore, Discus; Lucas Cano, Gilmer, Discus; Jackson Harris, Kilgore, shot put; Jacob Berryhill, Pittsburg, 3,200 meters

Class 3A GIRLS

Gladewater 400 relay (MaKayla Police, Kamryn Floyd, Kyla Lincoln, Peyton Hunter, Hadassah Balcorta, Jerrica Gilmore); Daingerfield 400 relay (Jakhyra Connor, Ricoya Hayes, Alexis Williams, Chrishlyn Boyd, Jalaysia Holloman, Zykeyla Neal, Jessalyn Biles); Alexis Williams, Daingerfield, 100 hurdles; CiAunnia Coleman, West Rusk, 100 meters; Ricoya Hayes, Daingerfield, 300 hurdles; Kamryn Floyd, Gladewater, 200 meters; Cara Sims, Elysian Fields, 1,600 meters; Rendi Seahorn, Harmony, high jump; Mt Vernon Olivia Baird, pole volt

BOYS

Grant Sims, 3,200 meters and 800 meters; West Rusk 400 relay (Ty Harper, Geremiah Smith, Will Jackson, Andon Mata, Judson Dotson, Ryder Stanley, Jason Reasoner, Brailen Mauldin); Luke McMullen, Jefferson, 100 meters and 200 meters; Landon Holly, New Diana, 100 meters; West Rusk 800 relay (Ty Harper, Geremiah Smith, Will Jackson, Andon Mata, Judson Dotson, Ryder Stanley, Brailen Mauldin, Johnny Hernandez); Chance Higgins, Harmony, 300 hurdles; Andon Mata, West Rusk, 200 meters; Sam Black, Sabine, discus; Calvin Mason, West Rusk, discus and shot put; Cayden Tatum, Tatum, high jump; Cedrick Johnson, Paul Pewitt, long jump; Isaac Hodges, Paul Pewitt, pole vault; Kyler Priest, White Oak, pole vault; Trae Davis, Troup, triple jump

Class 2A GIRLS

Kayanna Cox, Tenaha, 100 meters, high jump, and 300 hurdles; Miranda Diaz, Carlisle, 400 meters; Haylie Warrick, Hawkins, discus; Alesha Jackson, Carlisle, high jump

BOYS

J’Koby Williams, Beckville, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, and triple jump; Beckville 1,600 relay (J’Koby Williams, Aiden Brantley, Aiden Harris, Will Bogs, Austin Berry, Jorden Prince, Calan Castles, Kenyon Lusk)

Class A GIRLS

Catherine Youngblood, Union Hill, 100 meters

Wheelchair Lane Meador, Henderson, 100 meters; Cason Weatherton, Henderson, shot put.

SOFTBALL

BI-DISTRICT

AREA

6A

Lake Ridge vs. Royse City at Forney, Thu 7:00 pm

Rockwall vs. Waxahachie at G1 Rockwall Fri 6:00 pm, G2 Waxahachie Sat 2:00 pm, G3 Forney Mon 6:00 pm

5A

Huntsville vs. Lovejoy at Corsicana G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2 Fri 7:30 pm, G3 Sat Noon

4A

Pleasant Grove vs. Canton at Marshall G1 Thu 7:00 pm. G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Van vs. Ford at Crandall G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Sulphur Springs vs. Mabank at Rains G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2 Sat 3:00 pm, G3 Mon 6:00 pm

Farmersville vs. Nort Lamar at Bonham G1 Fri 6:30, G2 Sat 1:00 pm

3A

West Rusk vs. Mt Vernon at Grand Saline, G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Marshall, G1 Thu 4:45 pm, G2 Fri 4:45 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am

Whitesboro vs. Bonham at Melissa G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-G3 Fri 6:30 pm

Boyd vs. Prairiland at Sherman G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Queen City vs. White Oak NTBU G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Tatum 630 pm, G3 Marshall HS, 7:00 pm

Winnsboro vs. Troup at Longview Lobo G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 5:00 pm

2A

Cumby vs. Riesel at Ennis G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Trenton vs. Valley Mills at FW Chisholm, G1-G2 Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am

2A RIII

Rivercrest vs. Frankston at Winnsboro G1 Wed 6:00 pm, G2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Fri 8:00 pm

Hawkins vs. McLeod at Elysian Fields, Thu 6:00 pm

Harleton vs. Kerens at Longview Lobo Sat 1:00 pm

Como-Pickton vs. Cross Roads at Whitehouse G1 Thu 5:30, G2 Fri 5:30 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

BASEBALL

BI-DISTRICT

5A RII

Porter vs. Longview G1 Longview Thu 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Kingwood 2:00 pm

McKinney North vs. Corsicana, G1 Price Thu 7:00 pm, G2 McKinney 7:00 pm, G3 Rockwall Sat 2:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Huntsville

Texas High vs. Lufkin at Hallsville, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

4A RII

Community vs. Wills Point at Grand Saline G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am

Kaufman vs. Ferris G1 Crandall 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Canton vs. Sunnyvale at Forney G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Emory Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Forney 2:00 pm

Farmersville vs. Mabank at Royse City Fri 7:00 pm

3A 2A RII

DeKalb vs. R13 at Marshall HS, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Fri 7:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. West Rusk at Spring Hill G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 6:00 pm

Queen City vs. Como-Pickton at NTCC G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Fir 5:00 pm

Atlanta vs. Mt Vernon at Hooks G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Alba-Golden vs. Linden Kildare at Winnsboro G1 Fri 6:00 pm G2-G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Chapel Hill TY at Winnsboro G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 TBA

Redwater vs. Harmony at Mt Pleasant G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Hooks vs. Mineola at Mt Pleasant G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 10:00 am

2A RIII

Maud vs. North Hopkins at Hooks, G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Chisum Sat at 2:00 pm

Como-Pickton vs. Ore City at NTCC G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Fri 5:00 pm

Alba-Golden vs. Linden-Kildare at Gladewater, G1-G2 Fri 4:30 pm, G3 TBA

McLeod vs. Cumby at Chapel Hill G1-G2 Fri 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am

1A RIII

Avery vs. Miller Grove at Sulphur Springs G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Fri at 5:00 pm

Sulphur Bluff Bye

FISHING

Last weekend, the National Professional Fishing League hosted a tournament at Wright Patman Lake in Bowie and Cass Counties. They named Barron Adams the champion but later disqualified him for failing to produce a Texas fishing license after the weigh-in. The second-place finisher, Ryan Satterfield of Texarkana, was declared the champion and winner of the $100,000 first-place prize money.