Wednesday’s Sports

NBA

Tuesday

East Semifinals G5 76ers (3-2)

76ers (54-28) 115 – Celtics (57-25) 103

West Semifinals G5 Nuggets (3-2)

Nuggets (53-29) 118 – Suns (45-37) 102

Wednesday

East Semifinals – G5 Heat (3-1)

Heat (44-38) at New York Knicks (47-35) at 6:30 pm TNT

West Semifinals – G5 Lakers (3-1)

Lakers (43-39) at San Francisco Warriors (44-38) at 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Tuesday

West 2nd Round – G5 (2-2)

Stars (47-21-14) 6 – Kraken (46-28-8) 3

Thursday

Kraken (46-28-8) at Dallas Stars (47-21-14) at 8:30 pm TNT

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (18-18) 3 – Angels (20-17) 1

Mariners (18-18) 5 – Rangers (21-14) 0

Wednesday

Rangers (21-14) at Seattle Mariners (18-18) at 2:40 pm

Astros (18-18) at Anaheim Angels (20-17) at 3:07 pm

NFL

Joe Kapp, who played quarterback at Cal and later led the Minnesota Vikings to the Super Bowl, died Monday at age 85.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Bethune-Cookman 6 – Texas Southern 0

Texas A&M-Corpus 3 – Lamar 2

SE Louisiana 7 – Houston Christian 1

BASEBALL

Tuesday

No. 14 Texas Tech 15 – Abilene Christian 11

No. 18 Dallas Baptist 12 – Central Arkansas 5

Texas 10 – UT Arlington 5

Texas A&M 11 – UT Rio Grande Valley 1

Texas Tech 13 – Abilene Christian 3

No. 2 LSU 14 – Northwestern State 4

Grand Canyon 4 – Baylor 2

HIGH SCHOOL

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

6A Region II

Midway vs. Royse City at Midlothian G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 6:00 pm

Rockwall vs. Wylie at Wylie G1 at 7:00 pm, G2 Rockwall at 7:00 pm,

5A Region II

Frisco Heritage vs. Frisco Wakeland at Frisco G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 7:00 pm

Forney vs. Melissa at Wylie Thu at 7:00 pm – One Game

4A Region II

Aubrey 12 – Venus 0 at Kennedale G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm

Sulphur Springs 2 – Van 0 at Forney, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat TBD

Canton vs. Farmersville TBA Thu

3A Region II

Rains vs. Grand Saline at Winnsboro G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant, G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-Sat Noon. G3 Monday 6:00 pm

Whitesboro vs. Prairiland at Rockwall-Heath G1 Fri 6:30 pm, G2-G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Queen City vs. Troup at ETBU G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 sat 6:00 pm

2A Region II

Riesel vs. Trenton at Waxahachie G1 Thu 6:30 pat m, G2 Fri 6:30 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

2A Region III

Frankston vs. Hawkins at Tyler Legacy, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Shelbyville vs. Joaquin at Lufkin, G1 Wed 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Harleton vs. Como-Pickton at Winnsboro G1 Thu 8:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Monday 6:00 pm

Beckville vs. Groveton at Nacogdoches, G1Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat. Noon

1A Region II Semifinals

Dodd City vs. Abbott

1A Region III Semifinals

Neches 11 – Saltillo 0 / One Game

BASEBALL

AREA

6A Region II

Midway vs. North Forney

Mansfield Legacy vs. Rockwall Heath

Rockwall vs. Mansfield

Wylie East vs. Lake Ridge

5A Region II

Longview vs. Corsicana, Corsicana G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Longview Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Rockwall Sat Noon

Hallsville vs. Denison

Ennis vs. Whitehouse

Lovejoy vs. Texas High

4A Region II

Anna vs.

Lindale vs.

Pleasant Grove vs. Ferris

Canton vs. Liberty-Eylau

Bi-District

North Lamar vs. Brownsboro at Winnsboro Mon G3 3:45 pm 7-inning

3A Region II

Rains vs. Paradise at Carrollton G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Gunter vs. Ponder

Tatum vs. Winnsboro at Winnsboro G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Tatum 7:00 pm. G3 Mike Carter Sat 6:00 pm

New Diana vs. Atlanta at Mt Pleasant G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Boyd vs.

Scurry-Rosser vs. Edgewood

Mineola vs. White Oak

Harmony vs. West Rusk

2A Region II

Alvord vs. Whitewright

Honey Grove vs.

2A Region III

Frankston vs. Maud-North Hopkins

Harleton vs. Ore City

Alba-Golden vs. Beckville

McLeod vs. Kerens

Regional Quarterfinal

1A Region III

Miller Grove vs. Leverett’s Chapel

Neches vs. Sulphur Bluff