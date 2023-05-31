Wednesday’s Sports

NBA
Thursday
Finals G1
Heat (44-38) at Denver Nuggets (53-29) at 7:30 pm ABC
NHL
Saturday
Stanley Cup Final G1
Panthers (42-32-8) at Las Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9) at 7:00 pm TNT
MLB
Tuesday
Rangers (34-19) 10 – Tigers (25-28) 6
Astros (32-22) 5 – Twins (28-27) 1
Wednesday
Rangers (35-19) at Detroit Tigers (25-28) at 12:10 pm
Twins (28-27) at Houston Astros (32-22) at 7:10 pm
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Tuesday, May 30
Conference 1A
D’Hanis (14-6-1) 3 – Neches (15-4) 2
Hermleigh (21-6) 9 – Dodd City (9-11-1) 3
Conference 2A
Weimar (39-6) 3 – No. 10 Crawford (34-3) 0
Como-Pickton (38-2) 7 – Stamford (27-7-1) 1
Wednesday, May 31
Conference 3A
10:00 am Grandview (39-3) vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy (39-5)
1:00 pm Coahoma (34-3) vs. Rains (33-7)
Conference 1A
4:00 pm Final
Conference 2A
7:00 pm Final
Thursday, June 1
Conference 3A
1:00 pm Final
Conference 4A
4:00 p.m. Corpus Christi Calallen (29-6-2) vs. Decatur (32-9-1)
7:00 pm Aubrey (34-7) vs. Liberty (36-8)
Friday, June 2
Conference 5A
10:00 am Montgomery Lake Creek (42-1) vs. Frisco Heritage (34-3-1)
1:00 pm Comal Canyon (31-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage (37-7)
Conference 6A
4:00 p.m. Pearland (39-3) vs. San Benito (40-5)
7:00 pm Denton Guyer (37-1) vs. Bridgeland (36-7-1)
Saturday, June 3
Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals
10:00 am Conference 4A Final
1:00 pm Conference 5A Final
4:00 pm Conference 6A Final
*Home team is listed first in each matchup
BASEBALL
REGION II QUARTERFINALS
6A
Cypress Woods vs. The Woodlands
5A
Reedy vs. No. 16 Wakeland
4A
Celina vs. Liberty-Eylau
REGION III
4A
China Springs vs. Taylor
3A
No. 7 Gunter vs. No. 11 Boyd
1A
Abbott vs. Fayetteville/D’Hanis winner
REGION III SEMIFINALS
2A
No. 25 Harleton vs. Douglass
1A
Nazareth vs. Kennard
LOCAL
The Fifth Anniversary Patriot Sporting Challenge is set for Saturday at Lake Fork, supporting Folds of Honor and Heroes Ranch. The Challenge is limited to 72 teams participating in fishing and golf at Lake Fork, then meeting for Casino Games at 2:00 pm at the Neon Moon in Yantis. It’s a unique opportunity to support the two military veteran organizations. Register on the website PatriotSportingChallenge.org.