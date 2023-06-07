Wednesday’s Sports

NBA

FINALS

Wednesday

Game 3 (1-1)

Nuggets (53-29) at Miami Heat (44-38) at 7:30 pm ABC

NHL

STANLEY CUP

Thursday

Golden Knights (51-22-9) at Sunrise Panthers (42-32-8) at 7:00 pm TNT

MLB

Tuesday

Blue Jays (34-28) 5 – Astros (36-25) 1

Rangers (40-20) 6 – Cardinals (25-37) 4

Wednesday

Astros (36-25) at Toronto Blue Jays (34-28) at 6:07 pm

Cardinals (25-37) at Arlington Rangers (40-20) at 7:05 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

No. 3 Florida State (58-9) vs. No. 1 Oklahoma (59-1) at 7:00 pm ESPN

The most historic season in East Texas Baptist University baseball program history ended in the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament, 7-1, as No. 3 University of Lynchburg eliminated the Tigers. ETBU was one of the final four teams to play in the nation for NCAA Division III and ended their season with a school-best 42 wins. The 42 wins are the most in program history as they won their first-ever ASC Tournament championship and hosted the NCAA Marshall, Texas Regional, and Super Regionals, winning them both.

DIXIE

Dixie Youth’s T-Ball and Coach Pitch double elimination tournaments get underway this weekend, beginning on Friday in Mount Pleasant with Division I T-Ball, and it will feature Sulphur Springs Gold playing the host team at 5:00 pm. Paris National takes on Sulphur Springs Red at 6:30. Broken Bow and Paris American square off in the nightcap.

The 7U Coach-Pitch Tournament has three teams, Sulphur Springs, Paris, and the host Mount Pleasant. It begins Saturday at 9:00 am.

The 8U Coach-Pitch Division I is a six-team bracket starting Friday with Sulphur Springs and Broken Bow at 6:00 pm, Mount Pleasant Black battling Paris National at 7:00, and Paris American and Mount Pleasant Gold concluding the action at 8:00. All three tournaments will wrap up Sunday weather permitting.

In Division II T-Ball Blossom will host a six-team bracket beginning on Friday, and it has Delta County and Franklin hooking up at 6:00 pm and Winnsboro and Red River finishing it off at 7:30. Lamar County and Bonham will play Saturday at 9:00 am. The tournament will conclude on Sunday.

Valliant, Oklahoma, is the Division II Coach-Pitch Tournament site, which has an eight-team bracket that begins on Friday. It will be Delta County and Bonham, with Winnsboro and Valliant each playing at 6:00, then Idabel and Mount Vernon, with Red River and Lamar Counties at 7:45. The tournament will wrap up Sunday evening.