Wednesday’s Sports

NBA
FINALS
Wednesday
Game 3 (1-1)
Nuggets (53-29) at Miami Heat (44-38) at 7:30 pm ABC
NHL
STANLEY CUP
Thursday
Golden Knights (51-22-9) at Sunrise Panthers (42-32-8) at 7:00 pm TNT
MLB
Tuesday
Blue Jays (34-28) 5 – Astros (36-25) 1
Rangers (40-20) 6 – Cardinals (25-37) 4
Wednesday
Astros (36-25) at Toronto Blue Jays (34-28) at 6:07 pm
Cardinals (25-37) at Arlington Rangers (40-20) at 7:05 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
Wednesday
No. 3 Florida State (58-9) vs. No. 1 Oklahoma (59-1) at 7:00 pm ESPN
The most historic season in East Texas Baptist University baseball program history ended in the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament, 7-1, as No. 3 University of Lynchburg eliminated the Tigers. ETBU was one of the final four teams to play in the nation for NCAA Division III and ended their season with a school-best 42 wins. The 42 wins are the most in program history as they won their first-ever ASC Tournament championship and hosted the NCAA Marshall, Texas Regional, and Super Regionals, winning them both.
DIXIE
Dixie Youth’s T-Ball and Coach Pitch double elimination tournaments get underway this weekend, beginning on Friday in Mount Pleasant with Division I T-Ball, and it will feature Sulphur Springs Gold playing the host team at 5:00 pm. Paris National takes on Sulphur Springs Red at 6:30. Broken Bow and Paris American square off in the nightcap.
The 7U Coach-Pitch Tournament has three teams, Sulphur Springs, Paris, and the host Mount Pleasant. It begins Saturday at 9:00 am.
The 8U Coach-Pitch Division I is a six-team bracket starting Friday with Sulphur Springs and Broken Bow at 6:00 pm, Mount Pleasant Black battling Paris National at 7:00, and Paris American and Mount Pleasant Gold concluding the action at 8:00. All three tournaments will wrap up Sunday weather permitting.
In Division II T-Ball Blossom will host a six-team bracket beginning on Friday, and it has Delta County and Franklin hooking up at 6:00 pm and Winnsboro and Red River finishing it off at 7:30. Lamar County and Bonham will play Saturday at 9:00 am. The tournament will conclude on Sunday.
Valliant, Oklahoma, is the Division II Coach-Pitch Tournament site, which has an eight-team bracket that begins on Friday. It will be Delta County and Bonham, with Winnsboro and Valliant each playing at 6:00, then Idabel and Mount Vernon, with Red River and Lamar Counties at 7:45. The tournament will wrap up Sunday evening.