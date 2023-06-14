NHL

STANLEY CUT

Tuesday

The 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs are over. Sixteen teams competed for the most magnificent trophy in sports, with the Vegas Golden Knights outlasting the Florida Panthers 4-1 to win their first Cup title. The record-setting Boston Bruins were the No. 1 overall seed, but they were ousted in Round 1 by Florida. Out West, the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche hoped to continue their reign atop the league, but they were upset by the Seattle Kraken in the latter club’s first trip to the postseason.

G5 Golden Knights (51-22-9) 9 – Panthers (42-32-8) 3 Knights (4-1)

NBA

ABC, ESPN, and TNT announced Tuesday that they averaged 5.47 million viewers per game during the NBA playoffs, the most-watched playoffs in five years. The 2023 Finals concluded Monday night with the Denver Nuggets defeating the Miami Heat in five games for their first NBA title in franchise history. Game 5 averaged 13.084 million viewers, according to Nielsen. That was a four-year high, slightly beating out last year’s NBA Finals Game 5 between the Warriors and Celtics (13.016 million).

MLB

Tuesday

Angels (38-31) 7 – Rangers (41-25) 3

Astros (38-29) 6 – Nationals (26-39) 1

Wednesday

Angels (38-31) at Arlington Rangers (41-25) at 7:05 pm

Nationals (26-39) at Houston Astros (38-29) at 7:10 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Men’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round

Friday

Oral Roberts (51-12) vs. TCU (42-22) at 1:00 pm ESPN|ESPN+

No. 7 Virginia (50-13) vs. No. 2 Florida (50-15) at 6:00 pm ESPN|ESPN+

TCU has returned to the College Baseball World Series for the first time since 2017, and the sixth time since 2010 was always “never in doubt,” when such moments are hardly guaranteed when you opt for the PAC or Popular Assistant Coach. When TCU had to replace the most successful coach in the history of its baseball program in the summer of 2021, there was no assurance its PAC could maintain what Jim Schlossnagle (SLOSS-nah-GALE) built. In his second season as the head coach, Kirk Saarloos (SAR-lows) has TCU in the College World Series following its 2-0 sweep of Indiana State in the super regional in Fort Worth over the weekend.