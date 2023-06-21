Wednesday’s Sports

TCU eliminates Oral Roberts with out at first

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (40-34) 4 – Mets (34-39) 2

White Sox (32-43) 7 – Rangers (45-28) 6

Wednesday

Mets (34-39) at Houston Astros (40-34) at 1:10 pm

Rangers (45-28) at Chicago White Sox (32-43) at 7:10 pm

The White Sox said four fans were injured in a hit-and-run collision outside Guaranteed Rate Field ahead of the team’s game Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers. The pedestrians were injured just after 6:20 pm. Officials said that one of the pedestrians held onto the car as it fled the scene before an ambulance stopped it on the nearby Dan Ryan Expressway. Officials said the person clinging to the vehicle and one of the three outside the stadium were in critical condition. The other two pedestrians were in serious condition.

NFL

Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation on allegations of assault/battery at a Miami Beach marina, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Tuesday. According to WPLG-TV in Miami, Hill allegedly hit a marina employee during a “disagreement” on Sunday. Miami sports radio show host Andy Slater reported that Hill slapped the employee on the back of the head but that the employee has declined to press charges at this time.

The NFL is redoubling its efforts to reinforce the league’s gambling policy to players due to recent violations. The NFL now requires all rookies to attend mandatory education sessions, and a group of league officials is making in-person visits to team facilities to emphasize and clarify what activities the NFL prohibits amid the rapid proliferation of sports gambling. The six “key rules” of the gambling policy that the league officials will emphasize are:

Don’t bet on the NFL. Don’t gamble at your team facility while traveling for a road game or at a team hotel. Don’t have someone bet for you Don’t share team “inside information.” Don’t enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season Don’t play daily fantasy football.

COLLEGE

Tuesday

Elimination Games

No. 5 LSU (50-16) 5 – Tenese (44-22) 0

TCU (44-23) 6 – Oral Roberts (52-14) 1

Wednesday

No. 2 Florida (52-15) vs. TCU (44-23) at 1:0 pm ESPN|ESPN+

No. 1 Wake Forest (54-10) vs. No. 5 LSU (50-16) at 6:0 pm

North Lamar High School announced that Class of 2023 alumni Maddie Walters has officially signed with Paris Junior College to pursue her collegiate basketball career.

Dixie selected the Paris Optimist Club to host the Dixie Youth Baseball North Division 1 and Division 2 Coach Pitch Regional State Tournaments starting Saturday and the DYB North Division 1 and Division 2 Ozone Regional State Tournaments that start next Saturday, July 1-3 at the Charles Taylor Youth Complex at Woodall Fields in Paris. Club President Chad Farris said the club is preparing the ballpark for the influx of over 1,000 players, coaches, and fans expected to attend each tournament daily.