The National League won last night for the first time since 2012 against the American League during the All-Star game. It was behind Elias Diaz’s late home run that gave the Nationals a 2-run homer.

Friday

Guardians (45-45) at Arlington Rangers (52-39) at 7:05 pm

Astros (50-41) at Anaheim Angels (45-46) at 8:38 pm

The Cleveland Guardians selected Paris Dragon center fielder Barrett Riebock in the 17th Round of the MLB Draft! That makes it back-to-back years for PJC in the draft!

NFL

The New England Patriots showed off their record-breaking video board Tuesday. It is part of a $250 million renovation to Gillette Stadium as the country’s largest outdoor stadium video board. It measures 22,200 square feet (370 x 60), features a curved radius, and includes 20 million pixels. All told, it measures almost half an acre.

NBA

The NBA’s board of governors approved two rule changes that will affect the next season. They are a second coach’s challenge if the first one is successful and an in-game flopping penalty. Both rule changes had been unanimously recommended to the board of governors by the league’s competition committee, a group of players, union representatives, coaches, governors, executives, and referees. Coaches having access to a second challenge is something that teams have pushed for years. If a team gets a challenge correct earlier in a game, it will have a chance for a second one later in a contest.

Tour de Paris

It will be a tight squeeze in downtown Paris Square Saturday. It is the 39th Annual Tour de Paris. Volunteers will help Riders travel 14, 20, 24, 35, 57, 68, and 80 miles. Paris is expecting over a thousand riders, according to Paul Allen, Paris Chamber President.