Coach Travis McClain

MLB

Tuesday

All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings and matched the major league lead with his 11th victory. The AL West-leading Rangers did in Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Fernando Abad (ah-BOD) picked his first victory in over six years as the Colorado Rockies used a bullpen game featuring seven pitchers to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Rangers (57-39) 5 – Rays (60-38) 3

Rockies (37-58) 4 – Astros (52-43) 3

Wednesday

Rays (60-38) at Arlington Rangers (57-39) at 1:05 pm

Astros (52-43) at Denver Rockies (37-58) at 2:10 pm

Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs. Three games ended 11-10 on the same day for the first time. Twelve teams tied on May 30, 1884, for the second-most with double-digit runs in one day, trailing only 13 on July 4, 1894, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

Chicago Cubs routed Washington Nationals 17-3

Arizona outlasted Atlanta 16-13

San Francisco did in Cincinnati, New York Mets defeated Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City edged Detroit, all by 11-10. That score had never occurred three times on the same day.

MLB says four games in which both teams scored double-digit runs matched the July 4, 1894 record.

A bankruptcy judge approved Diamond Sports Group’s request to shed its contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. That prompted Major League Baseball to take over, beginning with the team’s game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday. As it did upon taking over the San Diego Padres broadcasts at the end of May, MLB will make D-backs games available blackout-free through its streaming service, MLB.TV.

HIGH SCHOOL

From Celina to Bogata-Talco starts a new year for Coach Travis McClain and Rivercrest Rebels. Rivercrest hopes Coach McClain brings some leftover playoff games from Celina. The Celina Bobcats has traveled to eight state championships, and in McClain’s first year there, they were in the state championship. This year will be McClain’s first head coaching job.