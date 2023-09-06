Wednesday’s Sports

NTCC Soccer
MLB
Tuesday
Astros (79-61) 14 – Rangers (75-62) 1
Reds (73-68) 7 – Mariners (77-61) 6
Wednesday
Astros (79-61) at Arlington Rangers (76-62) at 7:05 pm
Nick Martini came off the bench to hit a game-tying three-run homer in the eighth inning. Christian Encarnación-Strand drove in Elly De La Cruz in the ninth, and the Cincinnati Reds came from behind for a 7-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. That means the Rangers are behind the leading Astros and Mariners in the West.
US OPEN
Ben Shelton may only be 20, but he has taken over in the US Open by hitting 14 aces and 11double faults. He used a blink-and-you-missed-it return to save a set point in the pivotal tiebreaker and reached his first Grand Slam semifinal.
COLLEGE
TAMUC
The Lions head to Birmingham, Alabama, for the Blazer Classic this weekend. On Friday, the Lions face rival Tarleton and Alabama, the program’s first regular season opponent from the SEC, and battle the hosts, UAB, on Saturday.
NTCC
The Northeast Texas Community College Soccer teams hosted Angelina College in their season and conference opener. The Women’s team fell 17-0, and the Men lost 2-0 on Friday. The Women’s and Men’s teams will be on the road this week, taking on Jacksonville College on September 5 and Blinn College on September 8. The next home contest will be on Friday, September 15, for the Men as they take on Coastal Bend College with a 10:30 am start time.
HIGH SCHOOL
Week Three and Northeast Texas teams in the top 20
5A DI
2 – Longview, 11 – Forney
5A DII
1 Melissa, 5 – Lovejoy, 8 Texas High
4A DI
1 – Chapel Hill TY, 2 – Anna, 5 – Celina, 8 – Kilgore
4A DII
3 – Carthage, 6 – Pleasant Grove, 7 – Jasper, 10 – Gilmer, 19 – Van, 20 – Center
3A DI
2 – Malakoff, 6 – Yoakum, 9 – Winnsboro, 11 – Atlanta, 20 – Jefferson
3A DII
3 – Gunter, 5 – Troup, 6 – Hooks, 7 – Daingerfield, 12 – Bells, 13 – Harmony, 14 – DeKalb
2A DI
1 – Timpson, 4 – Garrison, 9 – Beckville, 10 – Cooper, 12 – Honey Grove
2A DII
14 – Carlisle, 15 – Tenaha