Wednesday’s Sports

NTCC Soccer

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (79-61) 14 – Rangers (75-62) 1

Reds (73-68) 7 – Mariners (77-61) 6

Wednesday

Astros (79-61) at Arlington Rangers (76-62) at 7:05 pm

Nick Martini came off the bench to hit a game-tying three-run homer in the eighth inning. Christian Encarnación-Strand drove in Elly De La Cruz in the ninth, and the Cincinnati Reds came from behind for a 7-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. That means the Rangers are behind the leading Astros and Mariners in the West.

US OPEN

Ben Shelton may only be 20, but he has taken over in the US Open by hitting 14 aces and 11double faults. He used a blink-and-you-missed-it return to save a set point in the pivotal tiebreaker and reached his first Grand Slam semifinal.

COLLEGE

TAMUC

The Lions head to Birmingham, Alabama, for the Blazer Classic this weekend. On Friday, the Lions face rival Tarleton and Alabama, the program’s first regular season opponent from the SEC, and battle the hosts, UAB, on Saturday.

NTCC

The Northeast Texas Community College Soccer teams hosted Angelina College in their season and conference opener. The Women’s team fell 17-0, and the Men lost 2-0 on Friday. The Women’s and Men’s teams will be on the road this week, taking on Jacksonville College on September 5 and Blinn College on September 8. The next home contest will be on Friday, September 15, for the Men as they take on Coastal Bend College with a 10:30 am start time.

HIGH SCHOOL

Week Three and Northeast Texas teams in the top 20

5A DI

2 – Longview, 11 – Forney

5A DII

1 Melissa, 5 – Lovejoy, 8 Texas High

4A DI

1 – Chapel Hill TY, 2 – Anna, 5 – Celina, 8 – Kilgore

4A DII

3 – Carthage, 6 – Pleasant Grove, 7 – Jasper, 10 – Gilmer, 19 – Van, 20 – Center

3A DI

2 – Malakoff, 6 – Yoakum, 9 – Winnsboro, 11 – Atlanta, 20 – Jefferson

3A DII

3 – Gunter, 5 – Troup, 6 – Hooks, 7 – Daingerfield, 12 – Bells, 13 – Harmony, 14 – DeKalb

2A DI

1 – Timpson, 4 – Garrison, 9 – Beckville, 10 – Cooper, 12 – Honey Grove

2A DII

14 – Carlisle, 15 – Tenaha