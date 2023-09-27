Wednesday’s Sports

Brooks Robinson

Angels (71-87) 9 – Rangers (88-69) 3

Mariners (85-72) 6 – Astros (86-72) 2

The Los Angeles Angels prevented the Texas Rangers from getting another step closer to wrapping up their first playoff appearance since 2016 Tuesday night. Texas’ 9-3 loss, though, could have been worse. AL batting leader Corey Seager left in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch in the right forearm an inning earlier. X-rays were negative. With its six-game winning streak snapped, Texas (88-69) led the AL West by 2-1/2 games over Houston and three over Seattle. On Tuesday night, the Mariners’ 6-2 win over the Astros reduced the magic number over both teams to three.

Seattle pulled within a half-game of Houston for the final wild-card spot in the American League and trails Toronto by two games after the Blue Jays lost at home to the Yankees. The Mariners also gained a game on Texas in the AL West after the Rangers lost to the Angels.

Wednesday

Rangers (88-69) at Anaheim Angels (71-87) at 8:38 pm

Astros (86-72) at Seattle Mariners (85-72) at 8:40 pm

Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, whose deft glovework and folksy manner made him one of the most beloved and accomplished athletes in Baltimore history, has died. He was 86. The statement did not say how Robinson died.

WNBA

The Golden State Warriors are close to bringing a WNBA expansion franchise to the Bay Area. According to sources, the team will play at the Chase Center, and the Warriors will operate the franchise. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said last year she hoped to expand the 12-team league by two, starting in 2025 at the latest.

COLLEGE

On Tuesday night, a thriller in the Field House helped the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team snap Northwestern State’s seven-match winning streak in five sets via scores of 25-18, 26-24, 21-25, 14-25, and 17-15. Tuesday night was the first home win for the Lions this season and the first since October 15, 2022, when the Lions beat the Lady Demons in four sets. Coming into the match, the Lions had not lost a five-set game this season, while the Lady Demons were on a seven-match winning streak. One of those streaks was bound to end in the fifth set.

HIGH SCHOOL

An Ohio high school football coach resigned Monday after his team used racist language to call out plays during a game last week. Brooklyn High School coach Tim McFarland and his players repeatedly used the word “Nazi” as a play call in a match against Beachwood High School. Beachwood, a Cleveland suburb, is roughly 90% Jewish, according to the latest survey published in 2011 by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.