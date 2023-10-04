Wednesday’s Sports

Jordan Montgomery strikes out five batters over seven scoreless innings and plays defense.

MLB

Tuesday

Rangers (90-72) 4 – Rays (99-63) 0

Jordan Montgomery looked good against the Tampa Bay Rays. He even made a diving catch off the mound to help the Texas Rangers to a 4-0 victory in their AL Wild Card Series opener. The Rangers need another win to move into a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. Texas rebounded from a weekend collapse that cost them the AL West title and a first-round playoff bye. The Rays dropped a club-record sixth straight postseason game dating to Game 2 of the 2021 AL Division Series against Boston.

Elias Sports Bureau says the announced crowd of just 19,704 to Tropicana Field on Tuesday was the lowest for a postseason game since the 1919 World Series other than during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Twins did in the Blue Jays 3-1. It was the Diamondbacks over the Brewers 6-3, and the Marlins lost to the Phillies 4-1.

Wednesday

Rangers (90-72) at St. Petersburg Rays (99-63) at 2:00 pm ABC

NFL

Jerry Jones sees this Sunday’s showdown against the San Francisco 49ers as a measuring stick of where the Dallas Cowboys stack up against what he considers the team “most likely” right now to win the Super Bowl. The Cowboys’ season has ended at the hands of the 49ers in the past two postseasons.

Houston Texans left guard Kendrick Green suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they expect him to be out indefinitely. The Texans traded its 2025 sixth-round pick to the Steelers for Green after 2022 first-round pick left guard Kenyon Green suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the final preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

COLLEGE

Injured linebacker Trey Lathan and safety Aubrey Burks are flying home to West Virginia today after they were carted off the field and taken to a hospital during the Mountaineers’ win at TCU last weekend. Lathan underwent surgery on a lower leg injury and will miss the rest of the season. Tests were negative on Burks, who was injured making a tackle on a punt Saturday night.

After a 2-0 week on the road, Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer players Nya Mitchell and Sophia Dean earned Southland Conference Player of the Week awards on Tuesday morning.

HIGH SCHOOL

The UIL reversed the decision of a referee to suspend a Whitney High School football player who ran into a game official during a play in the game against Dallas Madison on Sept. 29 and then had his helmet pulled off his head by the official. The incident is “concerning,” the UIL said, adding that “we removed the official involved from officiating UIL games pending the completion of a thorough investigation.”