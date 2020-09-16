Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

The Astros beat up on the Rangers Tuesday 4-1. Houston is now 24-24 sending Texas to a 17-31 record. They meet again at 7:10 this evening. Thanks to Texas’ record the World Series will be played in its entirety at the Ranger’s new ballpark in Arlington. It is the first time since 1944 the series is at one site. It is part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

The Mariners and Giants play at Oracle Park after their two-game series in Seattle were postponed. It was due to poor air quality caused by the West Coast wildfires. The teams will now play twice in San Francisco.

NHL

It took two overtimes for the New York Islanders to avoid elimination with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. That was Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final Tuesday. Game 6 is tonight and the winner matches up against the Dallas Stars.

NCAA

Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas will be the first inductee into the Oklahoma State football Ring of Honor. The school announced Tuesday that Thomas would be honored on Sept. 26, when the Cowboys host West Virginia. They will unveil his name and number atop the west end zone of Boone Pickens Stadium at halftime. Thomas is Oklahoma State’s career rushing leader. He ran for 5,001 yards and scored 50 touchdowns over his four-year career in Stillwater. He was the team’s leading rusher in each of his four seasons and was the Big Eight leader in 1985 and 1987.

HIGH SCHOOL

Greenville did in Sulphur Springs’ Lady Cats 3-2 after a five-set match. It was late Tuesday afternoon and it was both team’s season opener.

Queen City called in with COVID for this Friday, and the Frankston Indians picked up Chisum and will still have a homecoming. Kickoff on Friday is 7:30 in Frankston. Cumby canceled out on Chisum.

Bad Weather closed Mt Vernon ISD for Thursday and Friday. Actually, it is billed bad weather but it is COVID-19. According to Jason McCullough, the district has had to quarantine more than 200 students and 19 staff since August 6. It worked out great for the football program, they are open this weekend.