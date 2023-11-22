Wednesday’s Sports

Golden Knights (13-4-2) at Dallas Stars (12-4-1) at 8:30 pm TNT

NBA

Wednesday

Grizzlies (3-10) at Houston Rockets (6-6) at 7:00 pm

Kings (8-5) at New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) at 7:00 pm

Bulls (5-10) at Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) at 7:00 pm

Clippers (5-7) at San Antonio Spurs (3-11) at 7:00 pm

Mavericks (9-5) at Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) at 9:30 pm

On Tuesday, the Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 131-99 to win their group and advance to the quarterfinals in the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament. The Lakers finish 4-0 and are eying the Mavericks.

NHL

Wednesday

Golden Knights (13-4-2) at Dallas Stars (12-4-1) at 8:30 pm TNT

MLB

Three-time All-Star relief pitcher Willie Hernández, who won the 1984 AL Cy Young and Most Valuable Player awards for the World Series champion Detroit Tigers, has died. He was 69.

NFL

The New Orleans Saints put wide receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve Tuesday. Thomas will miss at least four games with a knee injury and be eligible to return for the Saints’ Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams on December 21.

COLLEGE

Tuesday

No. 4 Marquette (5-0) 73 – No. 1 Kansas (4-1) 59

Wednesday

No. 7 Tennessee (4-1) at Honolulu vs. No. 1 Kansas (4-1) at 1:30 pm ESPN

No. 13 Baylor at Brooklyn vs. Oregon State (3-1) at 6:00 pm ESPN2

Stanford (3-1) at Nassau vs. No. 20 Arkansas at 6:3 pm ESPNU