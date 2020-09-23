Wednesday’s Sports

Money Please, or Athletic Risk Mitigation Plan

MLB

The Houston Astros are getting closer to clinching their fourth consecutive postseason appearance. If they can take care of host Seattle in the three-game series Wednesday afternoon and the Angels lose to the Padres, Houston would capture second place in the AL West.

The Los Angeles Dodgers wrapped up an NL West title again. It was their eighth straight division title Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Arizona Diamondbacks gave the Texas Rangers a goose egg Tuesday, winning 7-0.

NHL

With the series tied at one apiece, Game 3 of the Stanley Cup picks up Wednesday at 7:00 pm. It is in Edmonton’s empty Rogers Place for the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning on NBCS.

NCAA

Texas State men’s basketball coach Danny Kaspar resigned. Kaspar was the head coach for SFA’s basketball program from 2000-13. A Title IX investigation by Texas State caused the resignation. There is an allegation of racial remarks made at practice.

Jackson State hired Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders as its next coach. He is currently the offensive coordinator at a prep school in Cedar Hill, TX.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team carded the lowest round of the day in El Paso Tuesday and landed in eighth place. Zach Burch was the top finisher in 19th place at 2-over par 218. The weather didn’t help Denton for the women as they wrapped up the DBU Women’s Classic at Wildhorse Golf Club. Sophie Hempel earned her seventh career top ten finish tied for sixth at 5-over par 221.

HIGH SCHOOL

Maynard Chapman, Superintendent of Elysian Fields ISD, said the UIL sent his school a letter because they violated Governor Abbott’s executive order to wear a mask and social distancing. Someone reported the school last Friday night during the Daingerfield game. As a result, the school had to provide their Athletic Risk Mitigation Plan. Another report and the school’s spectators and visitors will not be allowed to attend UIL events. Also, the students will lose the opportunity to participate in all UIL events and activities. The PA announcer made numerous announcements about wearing masks and social distancing, but many ignored the reminder.

Pleasant Grove got the best of Pittsburg in Tuesday night district opener in volleyball with a sweep. Como-Pickton came up with their first district win Tuesday against Pioneer Technology and Art Academy of Greenville.

Both Mt Pleasant and Sulphur Springs football coaches are optimistic after last week’s scrimmage against each other. Mt Pleasant is getting ready for Wylie East at Sam Parker while Sulphur Springs will be in Toyota Stadium against Frisco Wakeland. Because of COVID, the Toyota Stadium allows only a home and visitor radio station to broadcast a game. As a result, Star 95.9 will not air the game.