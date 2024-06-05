Wednesday’s Sports

NBA Finals G1

Thursday

Mavericks (50-32) at Boston Celtics (64-18) at 7:30 pm ABC

WNBA

An official ejected Chicago Sky’s rookie forward Angel Reese after drawing two technical fouls for disagreeing with him in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 88-75 loss to the visiting New York Liberty. Reese received her fifth personal foul at 2:31 and then called for two technical fouls by the same official, Charles Watson. Reese appeared to say something to Watson and then quickly waved her hand.

MLB

Tuesday

Tigers (31-30) 3 – Rangers (29-32) 1

Astros (28-34) 8 – Cardinals (28-31) 5

Texas broke up the shutout against Tyler Holton with two out in the ninth on Ezequiel Duran’s single, but the Tigers (31-30) have won three straight, are over .500 for the first time since May 18, and have won the first two in the three-game series with all five runs coming on homers. They claimed victory over the Rangers Tuesday with a 3-1 win.

The Astros are on a roll, as is Yainer Diaz. Diaz homered in a second straight game to lead the Houston Astros to an 8-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. Playing without star right fielder Kyle Tucker, the Astros got a three-run homer from Diaz in the third inning as they took the first two games of a three-game set with the Cardinals. Diaz hit a go-ahead two-run homer in Monday’s 7-4 win.

COLLEGE

Women’s World Series

Tuesday

No. 2 Oklahoma (57-7) 6 – No. 4 Florida (54-15) 5

Oklahoma advances to Championship Finals

Wednesday

G1 No. 2 Oklahoma (57-7) vs. No. 1 Texas (55-8) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

Baseball Championship starts Friday with eight teams. UConn takes on Florida State, Evansville matches up with Tennessee, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Kansas State vs. Virginia for the four games, all on ESPN+.