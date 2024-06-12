Wednesday’s Sports

NBA Finals

Celtics (2-0) at Dallas Mavericks (0-2) at 7:30 pm ABC

The NBA Finals got a significant shakeup the day before Game 3, with the Boston Celtics announcing Kristaps Prozingis (KRIS-taps pore-ZEGE-gis) had suffered a “rare injury. ” This put his status for Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the series in doubt. The final decision on whether he plays is in the hands of the team doctors.

NHL Stanley Cup

Thursday

Panthers (2-0) at Edmonton Oilers (0-2) at 7:00 pm ABC/ESPN+

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (31-37) 3 – Giants (33-35) 1

Dodgers (42-26) 15 – Rangers (31-35) 2

Ronel Blanco had eight strikeouts in six innings, Mauricio Dubon (mir-EE-see ow-DOO-bn) scored twice, and the Houston Astros beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Tuesday night. Blanco (6-2) allowed one run on three hits and became the first pitcher in Astros history to go undefeated in his first nine career road starts, improving to 6-0 away from home. His eight strikeouts tied a season-high.

COLLEGE World Series

Friday

No. 12 Virginia (46-150 vs. No. 4 North Carolina (47-140 at 1:00 pm ESPN+

No. 8 Florida State (47-15) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (55-12) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

In its inaugural season, the Mount Pleasant ISD Clay Target Club, through sheer determination and hard work, brought home an impressive six awards from the State Tournament. These included the individual varsity state championship, a varsity bronze medal, and the novice state championship. Competing in the skeet division with twelve other teams and approximately 70 competitors across the state, the team showcased their unwavering commitment. The State Tournament was held at the Waco Skeet and Trap Club on Saturday, June 8.

Individually, Trent Milam, a shining star of our team, racked up an impressive four varsity awards. These included the titles of Overall Athlete State Champion, Overall Male State Champion, Overall Athlete Season Leader, and Overall Male Season Leader. Milam’s exceptional performance, shooting a total of 92 out of 100 to win the state championship, five full points ahead of second place, is a testament to his hard work and dedication. Milam, the son of Brandon and Mary Katherine Milam, will return to MPHS in the fall for his senior year, inspiring his fellow students with his achievements. Others bringing home awards were Lance Albin, Cooper Rider, George Fite, Carson Bell and Donald Cole.