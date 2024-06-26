Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (39-40) 5 – Rockies (27-52) 2

Brewers (47-33) 3 – Rangers (37-42) 1

Joey Ortiz hit a tiebreaking homer in the fifth inning to put Milwaukee ahead for good. On Tuesday night, Bryse Wilson threw six shutout innings in the Brewers’ 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers.

For Houston, Hunter Brown struck out seven in six scoreless innings, and Chas McCormick drove in two runs. It was a big first inning for the Astros, ending with a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Wednesday

Rockies (27-52) at Houston Astros (39-40) at 1:10 pm

Rangers (37-42) at Milwaukee Brewers (47-33) at 1:10 pm

NFL

The Jacksonville City Council voted 14-1 Tuesday night to approve an agreement between the Jaguars and the city on a $1.4 billion renovation of EverBank Stadium. That brings the Jaguars closer to securing the franchise’s long-term stability. The final hurdle is approving the agreement by 24 of the NFL’s 32 owners at the league’s meetings in October in Atlanta.

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders experienced a heart-related health scare last weekend, according to a statement posted to social media. Sanders did not offer details on the exact nature of his condition but described the experience as “unexpected” and “a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine.” In his statement, the Detroit Lions legend also shared his gratitude for the doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals who treated him.

COLLEGE

Jim Schlossnagle, who just led Texas A&M to its first Men’s College World Series championship series, is leaving to become the next baseball coach at rival Texas.

Schlossnagle agreed to a deal with the Longhorns just one day after a 6-5 loss to Tennessee in Game 3, ending the Aggies’ season with just one win shy of their first national championship. The loss will be compounded by Schlossnagle’s defection to the Aggies’ bitter rival as they reunite as conference foes this year in the SEC.

OLYMPICS

Jarrion Lawson, 30, the former Liberty-Eylau all-stater and University of Arkansas All-American, thought he had won a gold medal in the long jump competition in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, officials said he had touched the dirt with his finger first, not his feet, and given fourth place. Now, Jarrion Lawson has become Texarkana’s first Olympian athlete.