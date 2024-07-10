Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (47-44) 4 – Marlins (32-59) 3

Rangers (44-48) 5 – Angels (37-54) 4

Alex Bregman had three RBIs, and his tiebreaking two-run home run in the seventh inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 4-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Adolis García broke out of a 1-for-19 slump with a solo homer in the eighth inning. As a result, the Texas Rangers extended their winning streak to a season-high five games. They defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Wednesday

Marlins (32-59) at Houston Astros (47-44) at 7:10 pm

Rangers (44-48) at Anaheim Angels (37-54) at 8:30 pm

Major League Baseball’s mid-summer classic is just one week away, and Globe Life Field is getting ready for a historic moment as the host venue. It begins on Wednesday and runs through July 16. Twenty-five chefs from around the county curated this year’s menu, featuring several new, Texas-sized bites. They expect more than 100,000 people to pass through the All-Star Village. It is the first time in more than 70 years the defending championship team will host the All-Star festivities.

NFL

Texarkana’s federal court will hear a lawsuit filed by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones is suing Alexandra Davis and her mother, Cynthia Davis, for breaking a contract. Davis claimed Jones is her biological father from a relationship he had with her mother in the 90s. She sued to establish paternity. A court dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. A woman claiming to be Jones’ biological daughter filed the suit. After she sued over paternity, Jones says they broke that contract. Jury selection begins in Texarkana’s federal court on July 19.

WNBA

Wednesday

Wings (5-17) at Phoenix Mercury (11-10) at 2:30 pm

COLLEGE

Commissioner Brett Yormark believes the Big 12 has clearly solidified itself as one of the nation’s top three conferences in a period of drastic change in college athletics. He thinks the expanding league is more relevant than it has ever been in its nearly three-decade history. It is a national conference in ten states and four time zones, and all eyes are on the Big 12. Yormark addressed the league’s football media days Tuesday in Las Vegas. Oklahoma and Texas left for the Southeastern Conference, which was official last week.