Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Wildcard Game 1

Tigers (86-76) 3 – Astros (88-73) 1

Royals (86-76) 1 – Orioles (91-71) 0

Mets (89-73) 8 – Brewers (93-69) 4

Padres (83-69) 4 – Braves (89-73) 0

Fernando Tatis (tuh-TEES), Jr., hit a towering two-run homer on his first playoff swing in four years, and Michael King struck out 12 in his first postseason start as the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 4-0 in Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday night.

Tarik Skubal (thu-REEK / SKOO-bl), the Triple Crown winner who will soon be a unanimous choice for the American League Cy Young Award, held the potent Houston Astros scoreless through six innings in front of a hostile Minute Maid Park crowd Tuesday, leading. The Tigers had a stunning 3-1 victory in Game 1 of their wildcard series over Houston.

WNBA

Semifinals Game 2

New York Liberty (32-8) 88 – Las Vegas Aces (27-13) 84

Minnesota Lynx (30-10) 77 – Connecticut Suns (28-12) 70

New York Liberty takes Game 2 to put the Las Vegas Aces on the brink of elimination. Alanna Smith buries the Connecticut Suns with the third triple of the game for the Minnesota Lynx’s win.

The WNBA announced Monday that the expansion draft for the Golden State Valkyries (VAL-kr-eez) will be held on December 6 and aired on ESPN. The league unveiled additional details for how the expansion draft, the league’s first since 2008, will work ahead of the Valkyries launching play in 2025.

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys are putting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve because he injured his right foot. They signed defensive end KJ Henry off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad. They expect Lawrence to need four to eight weeks to recover, but he will not require surgery. The Cowboys are preparing to play without edge rusher Micah Parsons this week because of a high left ankle sprain.

COLLEGE

Texas State’s talks with the Mountain West Conference have ended. The school informed the Sun Belt Conference that it won’t be leaving after the Bobcats program received a verbal offer over the weekend.

TAMUC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team placed tenth in the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, the first fall competition, on Tuesday at Ridgepointe Country Club.

On Tuesday morning, Lions soccer players Kaydence Ramirez and Sloane Denning were named Southland Conference Players of the Week.

HIGH SCHOOL

The District Meet for Mt Pleasant’s Junior High School is on Thursday, October 3, at Hallsville, and the high school’s District Meet is on Thursday, October 10, at Lufkin.

Northeast Texas teams in the top 20 for Week 5-

5A DI

11- Lufkin

5A DII

2 – Texas High, 8 – Lovejoy, 9 – Melissa, 11 – Huntsville

4A DI

3 – Kilgore, 9 – TY Chapel Hill, 11 – Pine Tree, 12 – Paris, 13 – Sulphur Springs, 16 – Henderson

4A DII

1 – Carthage, 3 – Gilmer, 8 – Pleasant Grove, 16 – Van, 19 – Center

3A DI

6 – Tatum, 11 – Winnsboro, 13 – Jefferson, 17 – Atlanta

3A DII

1 – Gunter, 3 – Newton, 5 – New Diana, 13 – Woodville, 14 – Grand Saline, 20 – DeKalb

2A DI

7 – Garrison, 9 – Honey Grove, 10 – Beckville, 15 – Wolfe City, 17 – Joaqui, 18 – Cooper, 20 – Shelbyville

2A DII

1 – Collinsville, 2 – Muenster, 11 – Mt Enterprise, 13 – Lovelady, 19 – Overton

Grandes Ligas

Juego de comodines 1

Tigres (86-76) 3 – Astros (88-73) 1

Reales (86-76) 1 – Orioles (91-71) 0

Mets (89-73) 8 – Cerveceros (93-69) 4

Padres (83-69) 4 – Bravos (89-73) 0

Fernando Tatis Jr. conectó un imponente jonrón de dos carreras en su primera gira de playoffs en cuatro años, y Michael King ponchó a 12 en su primera apertura de postemporada cuando los Padres de San Diego vencieron a los Bravos de Atlanta 4-0 en el Juego 1 de su Serie de Comodín de la Liga Nacional el martes por la noche.

Tarik Skubal, el ganador de la Triple Corona que pronto será una elección unánime para el premio Cy Young de la Liga Americana, mantuvo a los potentes Astros de Houston sin anotaciones durante seis entradas frente a una multitud hostil en el Minute Maid Park el martes, liderando. Los Tigres tuvieron una sorprendente victoria por 3-1 en el Juego 1 de su serie de comodines sobre Houston.

WNBA

Semifinales Juego 2

Libertad de Nueva York (32-8) 88 – Las Vegas Aces (27-13) 84

Minnesota Lynx (30-10) 77 – Connecticut Suns (28-12) 70

New York Liberty se lleva el Juego 2 para poner a Las Vegas Aces al borde de la eliminación. Alanna Smith sepulta a los Connecticut Suns con el tercer triple del partido para la victoria de los Minnesota Lynx.

La WNBA anunció el lunes que el draft de expansión de las Golden State Valkyries se llevará a cabo el 6 de diciembre y se transmitirá por ESPN. La liga reveló detalles adicionales sobre cómo funcionará el draft de expansión, el primero de la liga desde 2008, antes de que las Valquirias lancen el juego en 2025.

NFL

Los Dallas Cowboys están colocando al ala defensiva DeMarcus Lawrence en la lista de reservas lesionados debido a que se lesionó el pie derecho. Firmaron al ala defensiva KJ Henry de la escuadra de prácticas de los Cincinnati Bengals. Esperan que Lawrence necesite de cuatro a ocho semanas para recuperarse, pero no requerirá cirugía. Los Cowboys se preparan para jugar sin el corredor Micah Parsons esta semana debido a un esguince en la parte alta del tobillo izquierdo.

UNIVERSIDAD

Las conversaciones de Texas State con la Conferencia Mountain West han terminado. La escuela informó a la Sun Belt Conference que no se irá después de que el programa Bobcats recibiera una oferta verbal durante el fin de semana.

TAMUC

El equipo de golf masculino de la Universidad de Texas A&M-Commerce obtuvo el décimo lugar en el Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, la primera competencia de otoño, el martes en Ridgepointe Country Club.

El martes por la mañana, las jugadoras de fútbol de los Lions, Kaydence Ramírez y Sloane Denning, fueron nombradas Jugadoras de la Semana de la Conferencia Southland.

ESCUELA SECUNDARIA

La reunión del distrito de la escuela secundaria de Mt Pleasant es el jueves 3 de octubre en Hallsville, y la reunión del distrito de la escuela secundaria es el jueves 10 de octubre en Lufkin.

Los equipos del noreste de Texas están entre los 20 primeros para la Semana 5-

5A DI

11- Lufkin

5A DII

2 – Texas High, 8 – Lovejoy, 9 – Melissa, 11 – Huntsville

4A DI

3 – Kilgore, 9 – TY Chapel Hill, 11 – Pino, 12 – París, 13 – Sulphur Springs, 16 – Henderson

4A DII

1 – Cartago, 3 – Gilmer, 8 – Pleasant Grove, 16 – Van, 19 – Centro

3A DI

6 – Tatum, 11 – Winnsboro, 13 – Jefferson, 17 – Atlanta

3A DII

1 – Gunter, 3 – Newton, 5 – Nueva Diana, 13 – Woodville, 14 – Grand Saline, 20 – DeKalb

2A DI

7 – Guarnición, 9 – Honey Grove, 10 – Beckville, 15 – Wolfe City, 17 – Joaqui, 18 – Cooper, 20 – Shelbyville

2A DII

1 – Collinsville, 2 – Münster, 11 – Mt Enterprise, 13 – Lovelady, 19 – Overton