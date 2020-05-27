Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

A rookie at the major league minimum would keep about 47% of his starting salary this year. Multimillionaire stars Mike Trout would lose more than 77% under a sliding-scale proposal by big-league teams that players found “extremely disappointing.”

The Oakland Athletics are placing their scouts and a significant number of other front office employees on furlough. They are suspending pay for minor leaguers and cutting the salaries of other executives as part of a cost-cutting move in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAC-12

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 conference announced that they would allow voluntary workouts on campus for all sports beginning June 15. That is subject to each school’s decision, and where local and state guidelines permit it.

HIGH SCHOOL

During J.B. Haggerty’s time since 1989, he built memories in Tatum as the Eagles’ track and field coach. Now Haggerty is headed to coach the Marshall Mavericks. Marshall is his hometown. At Tatum, Haggerty won five state championships.

SUMMER BASEBALL

After two months of delay, some youth sports programs are opening up in the coming weeks under Governor Greg Abbott’s Phase 2. On May 31, leagues can start holding practices. On June 15, games can resume. You’ll notice balls and strikes are from behind the pitcher’s mound. Short games are played and there is less food in the concession stands. Fans will be the immediate family with social distance with masks strongly suggested. Players won’t wear masks. Some parks may close bleaches, and you bring your chair for the chain-link fence. Restrooms will have a maximum occupancy. Teams will not get high fives are meet each other after the game.