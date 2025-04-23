Wednesday’s Sports

04 APR 23 WED SPORTS
NBA
Tuesday
East 1st Round – Game 2
Pacers (50-32, 2-0) 123 – Bucks (48-34, 0-2) 115
West 1st round – Game 2
Thunder (68-14, 2-0) 118 – Grizzlies (48-34, 0-2) 99
West 1st Round – Game 2
Lakers (50-32, 1-1) 94 – Timberwolves (49-33, 1-1) 85
Wednesday
West 1st Round – Game 2
Warriors (48-34, 1-0) at Houston Rockets (52-30, 0-1) at 8:30 pm on TNT
NHL
Wednesday
Stars (50-26-6) at Denver Avalanche (49-29-4) at 8:30 pm on ESPN
MLB
Tuesday
Astros (12-11) 5 – Blue Jays (12-12) 1
Rangers (14-9) 8 – Athletics (10-13) 5
Wednesday
Blue Jays (12-12) at Houston Astros (12-11) at 6:40 pm on MLBN
Rangers (14-9) at Sacramento Athletics (10-13) at 9:05 pm
NFL
Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said after Tuesday’s pre-draft news conference that the Cowboys are working on “pretty substantive trades” regarding players. However, he offered no specifics other than saying they are taking calls with teams.
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
Tuesday
No. 2 Texas A&M (40-6) 11 – Louisiana 2
No. 10 LSU (37-10) 5 – McNeese 2
Houston (21-19) 11 – Houston Christian 0
Baylor (23-23) 6 – Texas St. 0
North Texas vs. No. 12 Texas Tech – Canceled
BASEBALL
Tuesday
No. 1 Texas (34-5) 14 – Texas St. 11
Texas A&M (24-16) 13 – Sam Houston 3
Oklahoma St. (18-19) 16 – Dallas Baptist 4
Baylor (26-14) 9 – Houston Christian 1
Houston (22-18) 11 – Lamar 6
Abilene Christian vs. Texas Tech (13-23) – Postponed
Tuesday
On the East Texas A&M University men’s golf team, Matt Walters of South Africa is tied for 10th place in the Southland Conference Championships following the second day at the Comanche Trace Golf Course. Walters carded a round of 71 on Tuesday to total a score of 144 after two rounds. Augusta’s Bo Blanchard leads the field by three strokes with a score of 133.
HIGH SCHOOL
Thursday
Mt Pleasant is the site for the softball playoffs between Hooks and New Diana. The three-game series is on Thursday at 6:00 pm, with Game 2 on Friday at 5:00 pm, and Game 3 will follow.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday
Cooper 22 – Campbell 0
Wednesday
Blue Ridge (6-7) vs. Mt Vernon (23-5-1) at 6:30 pm in Commerce
Saltillo (5-9) vs. Dodd City (2-14) at 6:00 pm
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Alba-Golden 11 – Como-Pickton 1
Bells 5 – Leonard 2
Big Sandy 7 – Cumby 5
Blue Ridge 10 – Bonham 9
Bowie 13 – Paul Pewitt 5
Campbell 4 – Sulphur Bluff 1
Collinsville 11 – Dodd City 1
Community 3 – Caddo Mills 0
Cooper 13 – Saltillo 3
DeKalb 2 – Liberty-Eylau 1
Hallsville 1 – Nacogdoches 0
Mt Pleasant 5 – Lufkin 4
New Diana 12 – Mt Vernon 4
North Hopkins 13 – Bland 1
Overton 13 – Elysian Fields 4
Union Hill 8 – Waskom 5
West Rusk 6 – Gladewater 1
Wolfe City 13 -0 Celeste 0
Jacksonville High School’s Tomato Bowl stadium was crowned the winner of the 2025 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football stadium challenge on Tuesday. The Tomato Bowl was first built in the 1930s, surrounded by walls constructed from area rock that still hold up today after renovations from 2018 through 2019. This stadium is one of the few downtown stadiums left in Texas, and students and faculty are proud to call it their own.
04 ABR 23 MIÉ DEPORTES
NBA
Martes
Este 1ª Ronda – Juego 2
Pacers (50-32, 2-0) 123 – Bucks (48-34, 0-2) 115
Oeste 1ª ronda – Juego 2
Thunder (68-14, 2-0) 118 – Grizzlies (48-34, 0-2) 99
Oeste 1ª Ronda – Juego 2
Lakers (50-32, 1-1) 94 – Timberwolves (49-33, 1-1) 85
Miércoles
Oeste 1ª Ronda – Juego 2
Warriors (48-34, 1-0) en Houston Rockets (52-30, 0-1) a las 20:30 horas por TNT
NHL
Miércoles
Stars (50-26-6) en Denver Avalanche (49-29-4) a las 8:30 pm por ESPN
Grandes Ligas
Martes
Astros (12-11) 5 – Azulejos (12-12) 1
Rangers (14-9) 8 – Atletismo (10-13) 5
Miércoles
Azulejos (12-12) en Houston Astros (12-11) a las 6:40 pm en MLBN
Rangers (14-9) en Sacramento Athletics (10-13) a las 9:05 pm
NFL
El propietario y gerente general Jerry Jones dijo después de la conferencia de prensa previa al draft del martes que los Cowboys están trabajando en “intercambios bastante sustantivos” con respecto a los jugadores. Sin embargo, no ofreció detalles más allá de decir que están recibiendo llamadas con los equipos.
UNIVERSIDAD
SÓFBOL
Martes
No. 2 Texas A&M (40-6) 11 – Luisiana 2
No. 10 LSU (37-10) 5 – McNeese 2
Houston (21-19) 11 – Houston Christian 0
Baylor (23-23) 6 – Texas St. 0
North Texas vs. No. 12 Texas Tech – Cancelado
BÉISBOL
Martes
No. 1 Texas (34-5) 14 – Texas St. 11
Texas A&M (24-16) 13 – Sam Houston 3
Oklahoma St. (18-19) 16 – Dallas Baptist 4
Baylor (26-14) 9 – Houston Christian 1
Houston (22-18) 11 – Lamar 6
Abilene Christian vs. Texas Tech (13-23) – Aplazado
Martes
En el equipo de golf masculino de la Universidad East Texas A&M, Matt Walters de Sudáfrica está empatado en el décimo lugar en el Campeonato de la Conferencia Southland después del segundo día en el campo de golf Comanche Trace. Walters firmó una ronda de 71 el martes para totalizar una puntuación de 144 después de dos rondas. Bo Blanchard, de Augusta, lidera el campo por tres golpes con una puntuación de 133.
ESCUELA SECUNDARIA
Jueves
Mt Pleasant es el sitio para los playoffs de softbol entre Hooks y New Diana. La serie de tres juegos es el jueves a las 6:00 pm, con el Juego 2 el viernes a las 5:00 pm, y el Juego 3 seguirá.
SÓFBOL
Martes
Cooper 22 – Campbell 0
Miércoles
Blue Ridge (6-7) vs. Mt Vernon (23-5-1) a las 6:30 pm en Commerce
Saltillo (5-9) vs. Dodd City (2-14) a las 6:00 pm
BÉISBOL
Martes
Alba-Golden 11 – Como-Pickton 1
Campanas 5 – Leonard 2
Gran Sandy 7 – Cumby 5
Blue Ridge 10 – Bonham 9
Bowie 13 – Paul Pewitt 5
Campbell 4 – Bluff de azufre 1
Collinsville 11 – Ciudad Dodd 1
Comunidad 3 – Molinos Caddo 0
Cooper 13 – Saltillo 3
DeKalb 2 – Libertad-Eylau 1
Hallsville 1 – Nacogdoches 0
Monte Agradable 5 – Lufkin 4
Nueva Diana 12 – Mt Vernon 4
North Hopkins 13 – Soso 1
Overton 13 – Campos Elíseos 4
Union Hill 8 – Waskom 5
Rubio del Oeste 6 – Claro 1
Wolfe City 13 -0 Celeste 0
El estadio Tomato Bowl de la Escuela Secundaria Jacksonville fue coronado como el ganador del desafío del estadio Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 2025 el martes. El Tomato Bowl se construyó por primera vez en la década de 1930, rodeado de muros construidos con roca de la zona que aún se mantienen en pie hoy en día después de las renovaciones de 2018 a 2019. Este estadio es uno de los pocos estadios del centro de la ciudad que quedan en Texas, y los estudiantes y profesores se enorgullecen de llamarlo suyo.