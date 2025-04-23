Wednesday’s Sports

04 APR 23 WED SPORTS

NBA

Tuesday

East 1st Round – Game 2

Pacers (50-32, 2-0) 123 – Bucks (48-34, 0-2) 115

West 1st round – Game 2

Thunder (68-14, 2-0) 118 – Grizzlies (48-34, 0-2) 99

West 1st Round – Game 2

Lakers (50-32, 1-1) 94 – Timberwolves (49-33, 1-1) 85

Wednesday

West 1st Round – Game 2

Warriors (48-34, 1-0) at Houston Rockets (52-30, 0-1) at 8:30 pm on TNT

NHL

Wednesday

Stars (50-26-6) at Denver Avalanche (49-29-4) at 8:30 pm on ESPN

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (12-11) 5 – Blue Jays (12-12) 1

Rangers (14-9) 8 – Athletics (10-13) 5

Wednesday

Blue Jays (12-12) at Houston Astros (12-11) at 6:40 pm on MLBN

Rangers (14-9) at Sacramento Athletics (10-13) at 9:05 pm

NFL

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said after Tuesday’s pre-draft news conference that the Cowboys are working on “pretty substantive trades” regarding players. However, he offered no specifics other than saying they are taking calls with teams.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

No. 2 Texas A&M (40-6) 11 – Louisiana 2

No. 10 LSU (37-10) 5 – McNeese 2

Houston (21-19) 11 – Houston Christian 0

Baylor (23-23) 6 – Texas St. 0

North Texas vs. No. 12 Texas Tech – Canceled

BASEBALL

Tuesday

No. 1 Texas (34-5) 14 – Texas St. 11

Texas A&M (24-16) 13 – Sam Houston 3

Oklahoma St. (18-19) 16 – Dallas Baptist 4

Baylor (26-14) 9 – Houston Christian 1

Houston (22-18) 11 – Lamar 6

Abilene Christian vs. Texas Tech (13-23) – Postponed

Tuesday

On the East Texas A&M University men’s golf team, Matt Walters of South Africa is tied for 10th place in the Southland Conference Championships following the second day at the Comanche Trace Golf Course. Walters carded a round of 71 on Tuesday to total a score of 144 after two rounds. Augusta’s Bo Blanchard leads the field by three strokes with a score of 133.

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Mt Pleasant is the site for the softball playoffs between Hooks and New Diana. The three-game series is on Thursday at 6:00 pm, with Game 2 on Friday at 5:00 pm, and Game 3 will follow.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Cooper 22 – Campbell 0

Wednesday

Blue Ridge (6-7) vs. Mt Vernon (23-5-1) at 6:30 pm in Commerce

Saltillo (5-9) vs. Dodd City (2-14) at 6:00 pm

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Alba-Golden 11 – Como-Pickton 1

Bells 5 – Leonard 2

Big Sandy 7 – Cumby 5

Blue Ridge 10 – Bonham 9

Bowie 13 – Paul Pewitt 5

Campbell 4 – Sulphur Bluff 1

Collinsville 11 – Dodd City 1

Community 3 – Caddo Mills 0

Cooper 13 – Saltillo 3

DeKalb 2 – Liberty-Eylau 1

Hallsville 1 – Nacogdoches 0

Mt Pleasant 5 – Lufkin 4

New Diana 12 – Mt Vernon 4

North Hopkins 13 – Bland 1

Overton 13 – Elysian Fields 4

Union Hill 8 – Waskom 5

West Rusk 6 – Gladewater 1

Wolfe City 13 -0 Celeste 0

Jacksonville High School’s Tomato Bowl stadium was crowned the winner of the 2025 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football stadium challenge on Tuesday. The Tomato Bowl was first built in the 1930s, surrounded by walls constructed from area rock that still hold up today after renovations from 2018 through 2019. This stadium is one of the few downtown stadiums left in Texas, and students and faculty are proud to call it their own.

04 ABR 23 MIÉ DEPORTES

NBA

Martes

Este 1ª Ronda – Juego 2

Pacers (50-32, 2-0) 123 – Bucks (48-34, 0-2) 115

Oeste 1ª ronda – Juego 2

Thunder (68-14, 2-0) 118 – Grizzlies (48-34, 0-2) 99

Oeste 1ª Ronda – Juego 2

Lakers (50-32, 1-1) 94 – Timberwolves (49-33, 1-1) 85

Miércoles

Oeste 1ª Ronda – Juego 2

Warriors (48-34, 1-0) en Houston Rockets (52-30, 0-1) a las 20:30 horas por TNT

NHL

Miércoles

Stars (50-26-6) en Denver Avalanche (49-29-4) a las 8:30 pm por ESPN

Grandes Ligas

Martes

Astros (12-11) 5 – Azulejos (12-12) 1

Rangers (14-9) 8 – Atletismo (10-13) 5

Miércoles

Azulejos (12-12) en Houston Astros (12-11) a las 6:40 pm en MLBN

Rangers (14-9) en Sacramento Athletics (10-13) a las 9:05 pm

NFL

El propietario y gerente general Jerry Jones dijo después de la conferencia de prensa previa al draft del martes que los Cowboys están trabajando en “intercambios bastante sustantivos” con respecto a los jugadores. Sin embargo, no ofreció detalles más allá de decir que están recibiendo llamadas con los equipos.

UNIVERSIDAD

SÓFBOL

Martes

No. 2 Texas A&M (40-6) 11 – Luisiana 2

No. 10 LSU (37-10) 5 – McNeese 2

Houston (21-19) 11 – Houston Christian 0

Baylor (23-23) 6 – Texas St. 0

North Texas vs. No. 12 Texas Tech – Cancelado

BÉISBOL

Martes

No. 1 Texas (34-5) 14 – Texas St. 11

Texas A&M (24-16) 13 – Sam Houston 3

Oklahoma St. (18-19) 16 – Dallas Baptist 4

Baylor (26-14) 9 – Houston Christian 1

Houston (22-18) 11 – Lamar 6

Abilene Christian vs. Texas Tech (13-23) – Aplazado

Martes

En el equipo de golf masculino de la Universidad East Texas A&M, Matt Walters de Sudáfrica está empatado en el décimo lugar en el Campeonato de la Conferencia Southland después del segundo día en el campo de golf Comanche Trace. Walters firmó una ronda de 71 el martes para totalizar una puntuación de 144 después de dos rondas. Bo Blanchard, de Augusta, lidera el campo por tres golpes con una puntuación de 133.

ESCUELA SECUNDARIA

Jueves

Mt Pleasant es el sitio para los playoffs de softbol entre Hooks y New Diana. La serie de tres juegos es el jueves a las 6:00 pm, con el Juego 2 el viernes a las 5:00 pm, y el Juego 3 seguirá.

SÓFBOL

Martes

Cooper 22 – Campbell 0

Miércoles

Blue Ridge (6-7) vs. Mt Vernon (23-5-1) a las 6:30 pm en Commerce

Saltillo (5-9) vs. Dodd City (2-14) a las 6:00 pm

BÉISBOL

Martes

Alba-Golden 11 – Como-Pickton 1

Campanas 5 – Leonard 2

Gran Sandy 7 – Cumby 5

Blue Ridge 10 – Bonham 9

Bowie 13 – Paul Pewitt 5

Campbell 4 – Bluff de azufre 1

Collinsville 11 – Ciudad Dodd 1

Comunidad 3 – Molinos Caddo 0

Cooper 13 – Saltillo 3

DeKalb 2 – Libertad-Eylau 1

Hallsville 1 – Nacogdoches 0

Monte Agradable 5 – Lufkin 4

Nueva Diana 12 – Mt Vernon 4

North Hopkins 13 – Soso 1

Overton 13 – Campos Elíseos 4

Union Hill 8 – Waskom 5

Rubio del Oeste 6 – Claro 1

Wolfe City 13 -0 Celeste 0

El estadio Tomato Bowl de la Escuela Secundaria Jacksonville fue coronado como el ganador del desafío del estadio Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 2025 el martes. El Tomato Bowl se construyó por primera vez en la década de 1930, rodeado de muros construidos con roca de la zona que aún se mantienen en pie hoy en día después de las renovaciones de 2018 a 2019. Este estadio es uno de los pocos estadios del centro de la ciudad que quedan en Texas, y los estudiantes y profesores se enorgullecen de llamarlo suyo.