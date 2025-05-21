Wednesday’s Sports

NBA

Tuesday

Thunder (69-14, 1-0) 114 – Timberwolves (49-33, 0-1) 88

After spending the previous seven games searching for solutions against the Denver Nuggets’ varied zone defenses, the Oklahoma City Thunder struggled to smoothly transition against the Minnesota Timberwolves’ physical man-to-man schemes in the Western Conference finals opener. The Thunder, fueled by converting the Timberwolves’ 19 turnovers into 31 points, pulled away for a 114-88 win. Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 pm in Oklahoma City.

WNBA

Wednesday

Wings (0-2) at Minneapolis Lynx (2-0) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Panthers (47-31-4, 1-0) 5 – Hurricanes (47-30-5, 0-1) 2

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers wasted no time snatching home-ice advantage in the Eastern Conference final. Meanwhile, the Stars are back in action tonight when they host the Edmonton Oilers for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final.

Oilers (48-29-5, 0-0) at Dallas Stars (50-26-6, 0-0) at 7:00 pm on ESPN

MLB

Tuesday

Rays (22-26) 3 – Astros (25-23) 2

Yankees (28-19) 5 – Rangers (25-24) 2

Wednesday

Astros 925-23) at Tampa Rays (22-26) at 12:10 pm

Rangers (25-24) at Bronx Yankees (28-19) at 6:05 pm, Prime Video

Police arrested Ethan Kirkwood, 21, of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor. The 20-year-old minor fell from the outfield stands at a Pittsburgh Pirates game on April 30. Kavan Markwood suffered serious injuries after falling from the top of a 21-foot-high wall onto the warning track at PNC Park. Markwood was admitted to the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition, but has made substantial progress since the fall.

COLLEGE

FOOTBALL

Former Texas A&M Aggies safety Brian Williams died unexpectedly after suffering severe heatstroke during a weekend half-marathon. Williams grew up in Dallas and graduated with honors from Bishop Dunne Catholic High School. He was only 24 years old. Williams earned his degree in engineering from Texas A&M last year.

BASEBALL

Tuesday

UTSA 4 – Rice 2

Oklahoma (34-19) 5 – Kentucky (29-24) 1

UT Arlington 10 – Tarleton St. 1

Texas St 3 – Appalachian St 0

HIGH SCHOOL

The Sulphur Springs softball team has shattered its previous best season in program history. The regional semifinals were the furthest any team had advanced, a feat that Coach David Carillo had achieved three times in his 19 years. That previous best has now been overtaken, as they made it to and won their first regional title, setting them up for the first-ever state semi-final game. The game against Andrews will be at 6:30 pm on Thursday at Graham High School.

NBA

Martes

Thunder (69-14, 1-0) 114 – Timberwolves (49-33, 0-1) 88

Después de pasar los siete partidos anteriores buscando soluciones contra las variadas defensas en zona de los Denver Nuggets, el Oklahoma City Thunder tuvo problemas para hacer una transición sin problemas contra los esquemas físicos de hombre a hombre de los Minnesota Timberwolves en el primer partido de las finales de la Conferencia Oeste. El Thunder, impulsado por convertir las 19 pérdidas de balón de los Timberwolves en 31 puntos, se alejó para una victoria de 114-88. El Juego 2 está programado para el jueves a las 7:30 pm en Oklahoma City.

WNBA

Miércoles

Wings (0-2) en Minneapolis Lynx (2-0) a las 7:00 pm

NHL

Martes

Panteras (47-31-4, 1-0) 5 – Huracanes (47-30-5, 0-1) 2

Los actuales campeones de la Copa Stanley, los Florida Panthers, no perdieron el tiempo para arrebatar la ventaja de local en la final de la Conferencia Este. Mientras tanto, los Stars vuelven a la acción esta noche cuando reciban a los Edmonton Oilers por el Juego 2 de la Final de la Conferencia Oeste.

Oilers (48-29-5, 0-0) en Dallas Stars (50-26-6, 0-0) a las 7:00 pm por ESPN

Grandes Ligas

Martes

Rays (22-26) 3 – Astros (25-23) 2

Yankees (28-19) 5 – Rangers (25-24) 2

Miércoles

Astros 925-23) en Tampa Rays (22-26) a las 12:10 pm

Rangers (25-24) en Bronx Yankees (28-19) a las 6:05 pm, Prime Video

La policía arrestó a Ethan Kirkwood, de 21 años, de McKeesport, Pensilvania, el martes por cargos menores de suministro de alcohol a un menor. El menor de 20 años cayó de las gradas de los jardines en un juego de los Piratas de Pittsburgh el 30 de abril. Kavan Markwood sufrió lesiones graves después de caer desde lo alto de un muro de 21 pies de altura en la pista de advertencia en PNC Park. Markwood fue ingresado en el centro de trauma del Hospital General de Allegheny en estado crítico, pero ha hecho un progreso sustancial desde la caída.

UNIVERSIDAD

FÚTBOL

El ex safety de los Texas A&M Aggies, Brian Williams, murió inesperadamente después de sufrir un severo golpe de calor durante un medio maratón de fin de semana. Williams creció en Dallas y se graduó con honores de la escuela secundaria católica Bishop Dunne. Tenía solo 24 años. Williams obtuvo su título en ingeniería de Texas A&M el año pasado.

BÉISBOL

Martes

UTSA 4 – Arroz 2

Oklahoma (34-19) 5 – Kentucky (29-24) 1

UT Arlington 10 – Tarleton St. 1

Texas St 3 – Appalachian St 0

ESCUELA SECUNDARIA

El equipo de softbol de Sulphur Springs ha destrozado su mejor temporada anterior en la historia del programa. Las semifinales regionales fueron lo más lejos que cualquier equipo había avanzado, una hazaña que el entrenador David Carillo había logrado tres veces en sus 19 años. Ese mejor récord anterior ahora ha sido superado, ya que lo lograron y ganaron su primer título regional, preparándolos para el primer juego de semifinales estatales. El juego contra Andrews será a las 6:30 pm el jueves en Graham High School.