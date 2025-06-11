Wednesday’s Sports

NBA FINALS

Game 3

Thunder (68-14, 1-1) at Indianapolis Pacers (50-32, 1-1) at 7:30 pm on ABC

The NBA is returning to Mexico City next season, with the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons set to play a regular-season game there on November 1. The Mavericks have the No. 1 pick in this month’s draft, and everyone expects them to select Duke’s Paolo Banchero. The Pistons made a significant improvement this season and advanced to the Eastern Conference playoffs.

WNBA

Wednesday

Dallas Wings (1-9) at Phoenix Mercury (6-4) at 9:00 pm

MLB

Tuesday

Rangers (32-35) 16 – Twins (35-31) 4

White Sox (23-44) 4 – Astros (36-30) 2

Kyle Higashioka had a season-high five RBI, Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford hit home runs, and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 16-4 on Tuesday night.

Wednesday

Rangers (32-35) at Minneapolis Twins (35-31) at 6:40 pm

White Sox (23-44) at Houston Astros (36-30) at 7:10 pm

NFL

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons attended the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and stated that he would be present at training camp in Oxnard, California. However, he’s unsure if he will participate in practices if he does not receive a contract extension.

COLLEGE

And then there were eight. The field for the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, is set. Murray State booked the final ticket to the series after beating Duke in the Durham Super Regional on Monday night. It’ll be the Racers’ first time in Omaha. The rest of the field includes No. 3 Arkansas, No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Oregon State, No. 13 Coastal Carolina, No. 15 UCLA, Louisville, and Arizona. Arkansas, LSU, UCLA, and Coastal all swept their super regionals. Four teams are making their first appearances in Omaha since winning the title the last time they reached this far: UCLA in 2013, Coastal Carolina in 2016, Oregon State in 2018, and LSU in 2023.

The East Texas A&M University volleyball program has announced three additions to the 2025 roster on Tuesday. Third-year coach Joe Morales has added two transfers and an incoming first-year student to the squad in 2025. The transfers are Courtney Green from Oregon Tech and Zoe Ruskofsky from Coalinga (coe-uh-LING-guh) College. Katelyn Pritchard joins the Lions as a freshman from McAllen.

The 2025 Southland Conference Football Opening Drive is set for July 21 in San Antonio at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Credential applications are now live for the SLC Football Opening Drive.

FINALES DE LA NBA

Juego 3

Thunder (68-14, 1-1) en Indianapolis Pacers (50-32, 1-1) a las 7:30 pm en ABC

La NBA regresará a la Ciudad de México la próxima temporada, con los Dallas Mavericks y los Detroit Pistons listos para jugar un partido de temporada regular allí el 1 de noviembre. Los Mavericks tienen la selección número 1 en el draft de este mes, y todos esperan que seleccionen a Paolo Banchero de Duke. Los Pistons hicieron una mejora significativa esta temporada y avanzaron a los playoffs de la Conferencia Este.

WNBA

Miércoles

Dallas Wings (1-9) en Phoenix Mercury (6-4) a las 9:00 pm

Grandes Ligas

Martes

Rangers (32-35) 16 – Mellizos (35-31) 4

Medias Blancas (23-44) 4 – Astros (36-30) 2

Kyle Higashioka tuvo cinco carreras impulsadas, Evan Carter y Wyatt Langford conectaron jonrones, y los Rangers de Texas vencieron el martes 16-4 a los Mellizos de Minnesota.

Miércoles

Rangers (32-35) en Minneapolis Twins (35-31) a las 6:40 pm

Medias Blancas (23-44) en Astros de Houston (36-30) a las 7:10 pm

NFL

El corredor de los Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons, asistió al primer día del minicampamento obligatorio el martes y declaró que estaría presente en el campamento de entrenamiento en Oxnard, California. Sin embargo, no está seguro de si participará en las prácticas si no recibe una extensión de contrato.

UNIVERSIDAD

Y luego fueron ocho. El campo para la Serie Mundial Universitaria Masculina en Omaha, Nebraska, está listo. Murray State reservó el último boleto para la serie después de vencer a Duke en el Super Regional de Durham el lunes por la noche. Será la primera vez de los Racers en Omaha. El resto del campo incluye al Nº 3 Arkansas, Nº 6 LSU, Nº 8 Oregon State, Nº 13 Coastal Carolina, Nº 15 UCLA, Louisville y Arizona. Arkansas, LSU, UCLA y Coastal arrasaron en sus súper regionales. Cuatro equipos están haciendo sus primeras apariciones en Omaha desde que ganaron el título la última vez que llegaron tan lejos: UCLA en 2013, Coastal Carolina en 2016, Oregon State en 2018 y LSU en 2023.

El programa de voleibol de la Universidad East Texas A&M ha anunciado tres adiciones a la lista de 2025 el martes. El entrenador de tercer año, Joe Morales , ha agregado dos transferencias y un estudiante de primer año entrante al equipo en 2025. Las transferencias son Courtney Green de Oregon Tech y Zoe Ruskofsky de Coalinga College. Katelyn Pritchard se une a los Lions como estudiante de primer año desde McAllen.

La campaña de apertura de fútbol americano de la Conferencia Southland 2025 está programada para el 21 de julio en San Antonio en el Centro de Convenciones Henry B. González. Las solicitudes de credenciales ya están disponibles para la campaña de apertura de fútbol de SLC.