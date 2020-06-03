Wednesday’s Sports

NFL

The NFL has reportedly decided that the Dallas Cowboys will not travel to California for training camp due to the coronavirus’s concerns. The NFL decision means pre-season training would take place at The Star in Frisco, which opened in 2016. Since opening, the Cowboys have spent the first half of camp in California and the second half in Texas. While most NFL teams keep training at home, Dallas is one of the few teams who hold training outside the state.

The Milwaukee Brewers say a man illegally entered Miller Park and caused minor damage to the playing field Tuesday morning before the man was apprehended by law enforcement shortly after gaining access. Milwaukee police said a 40-year-old man was arrested in the burglary and noted that the incident occurred after 7:30 am.

Instead of X’s and O’s, the Denver Broncos spent Tuesday talking about racial injustice, police brutality, and healing a nation rocked by demonstrations over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on top of the coronavirus outbreak and its economic devastation. Team president Joe Ellis addressed the offense and defense in separate Zoom calls that replaced the team’s regular video conference sessions, which are a substitute for in-person training during the pandemic.

NASCAR

Nashville Superspeedway will hold a Cup race for the first time next season, ending NASCAR’s decade-long absence from the track. The Nashville track is owned by Dover Motorsports, Inc., which has held Cup race weekends each year since 1969. Dover will give up one of its dates and move it to Nashville for an expected late June 2021 race weekend.

COLLEGE

Clemson assistant coach Danny Pearman said he made a “grave mistake” when he repeated a racial slur to ex-Tigers tight end, D.J. Greenlee, at practice three years ago. The incident came to light Tuesday when former player Kanyon Tuttle posted about it on social media. Tuttle was responding to the school’s post of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s comments Monday about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

BOXING

Carthage native Derek Johnson is ready to release a never before seen look at the 1977 hit ‘Rocky’ with his new documentary ’40 Years of Rocky: The birth of a Classic’. Johnson wrote and directed the piece with Cinema 83 Entertainment.