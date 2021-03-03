Wednesday’s Sports

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban walks by the court during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

NFL

The Houston Texans released veteran quarterback Josh McCown Monday, likely ending his 18-year NFL career. After signing last November, McCown didn’t appear in a game.

MASKS

Mark Cuban says everything is the same despite Gov. Abbott’s lifting the mask mandate. Baylor University agrees with their sports keeping it as is. Add to the list the Dallas Stars not making any changes to their current protocols and capacities.

NBA

Tuesday

San Antonio 119 – Knicks 93

Wednesday

Houston hosts the Raptors at 6:00 pm

The Bulls are at New Orleans at 7:00 pm

Dallas Mavericks host Oklahoma City Thunder 7:30 pm

NHL

Lightning 2 – Dallas Stars (6-7-4) 0

The Stars host Blue Jackets Thursday at 7:30 pm

NCAAW

Baylor clinched its first conference title since 1950 with a win over No. 6 West Virginia Tuesday night. It came on the heels of losing to Kansas last Saturday. Baylor will play Oklahoma State at the Ferrell Center Thursday. The Bears will end regular conference play against Texas Tech Sunday.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER

Sulphur Springs’ Soccer team has Mt Pleasant and Longview behind them after Tuesday’s game in Mt Pleasant. Longview has claimed two wins and Mt Pleasant did the same, winning 1-0. The girls came out better, defeating Mt Pleasant 4-2.

BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Pinkston 46 – Gilmer 39

BOYS

Carter 65 – Lindale 46

Cisco 64 – Rivercrest 61

Lancaster 58 – Mt Pleasant 56

Lipan 49 – Wolfe City 39

Friday Chisum advances to the regional semifinals after 31 years and faces off with Tatum. The Atlanta Rabbits and Madison get together in the second game Friday.