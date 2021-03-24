Wednesday’s Sports

NCAAW

The Baylor Lady Bears are heading to the Sweet 16 for the 12th-straight year. Baylor defeated Virginia Tech 90-48 in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Tuesday night.

NFL

Six more women on Monday filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment. That brings the total number of such cases against the NFL player to 16.

NBA

New Orleans (19-24) 128 – Lakers (28-16) 111

NHL

Lightning (24-6-2) 2 – Dallas Stars (10-11-8) 1

LSC

The start time of Wednesday’s softball doubleheader between Texas A&M University-Commerce and Southern Arkansas has moved up an hour to 2:00 pm to avoid potential incoming inclement weather. The game is at John Cain Family Softball Field.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team shot even par in the Lion Invitational’s final round on Tuesday to earn a fifth-place finish.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team was climbing toward the top of the leaderboard Tuesday before settling for a third-place finish at the Lion Invitational.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team dominated the third and fourth sets Tuesday night to take a 3-1 win over Oklahoma Christian University in the Lone Star Conference Volleyball Championship.

After an opening-round win, the A&M-Commerce Lions move on to the Lone Star Conference Tournament quarterfinals against a division winner in the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas.

ASC

East Texas Baptist junior fight side Allie Fennell of Gilmer hit .286 with 2.00 kills per set as the Tigers defeated Louisiana College twice. She posted 11 kills and hit .333 in a four-set win over the Wildcats.

RXIV

The PJC Dragons basketball team came up short against Trinity Valley. The final was 85-58 Trinity Valley.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Alba-Golden 11 – Rivercrest 0

Como-Pickton 15 – Detroit 0

Cooper 14 – Cumby 6

Gilmer 10 – Pittsburg 0

Hallsville 11 – Texas High 4

Mt Pleasant 5 – Longview 4

Mt Vernon 12 – Winnsboro 3

Prairiland 9 – Lone Oak 1

Rains 11 – Chisum 1

Sabine 19 – Daingerfield 9

Saltillo 21 – Sulphur Bluff 1

Sulphur Springs 8 – Marshall 0

BASEBALL

Gilmer 1 – Pittsburg 0

Harmony 16 – Winona 0

Longview 10 – Mt Pleasant 0

Paul Pewitt 4 – Union Grove 2

Sabine 16 – Daingerfield 4

Sulphur Springs 5 – Marshall