Wednesday’s Sports

Father and son assistant coaches will face off in the Final Four

NCAAW

No. 1 South Carolina 62 – No. 6 Texas 34

No. 1 Stanford 78 – No. 2 Louisville 63

NCAAM

Gonzaga likes two more wins being perfect for 2021. They are 30-0. Any bets on Gonzaga and Baylor for a National Championship game?

No. 1 Gonzaga 85 – No. 6 USC 66

No. 11 UCLA 51 – No. 1 Michigan 49

The Final Four’s Lone Star State semifinal won’t merely match Houston versus Baylor; it also pits father against son. Alvin Brooks is an assistant coach at Houston. Alvin Brooks III holds the same position at Baylor. They face off Saturday in an NCAA Tournament semifinal that has both of them scrambling to get as many tickets as possible for relatives.

Referee Bert Smith collapsed early in the first half of Tuesday night’s Elite Eight matchup between Gonzaga and USC. Smith was alert as he was placed on a stretcher and moved off the court at Lucas Oil Stadium. The NCAA said he left the game with a medical issue. On the TBS broadcast, rules analyst Gene Steratore said Smith was feeling lightheaded, and they took care of him in the locker room.

NBA

Wednesday

Mavericks at Celtics 6:30 pm

Houston at Brooklyn Nets 6:30 pm

Raptors at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm

Kings at San Antonio 7:30 pm

NHL

Predators (19-17-1) 3 – Dallas Stars (11-12-10) 2

NFL

The NFL is increasing the regular season to 17 games and reducing the preseason to three to generate additional revenue for America’s most popular sport. Team owners on Tuesday approved the 17th game as expected, marking the first time in 43 years that they increased the regular season. It went from 14 to 16 games in 1978. The Super Bowl will now move back a week to Feb. 13, which places it directly in the middle of Beijing’s Winter Olympics. Coincidentally, NBC has the broadcast rights to both.

LSC

The No. 2 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team hit a speed bump on Tuesday, dropping a pair of non-conference games to No. 12 Rogers State University. The Lions were victims of an 8-0 five-inning loss in the opener, then missed opportunities in a 4-3 walk-off loss in Game 2. They close out the regular season Wednesday night. It will be the Lions’ only road game of the regular season as they take on Midwestern State at 5:00 pm in Wichita Falls.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs Wildcats take on Whitehouse Friday in the Area round of the soccer playoffs.

SOFTBALL

Alba-Golden 19 – Saltillo 5

Como-Pickton 20 – Yantis 0

Cooper 22 – North Hopkins 0

Hallsville 25 – Pine Tree 2

Hughes Springs 15 – Sabine 1

Marshall 4 – Longview 3

New Diana 21 – Daingerfield 1

Paris 7 – Pittsburg 4

Prairiland 6 – Chisum 1

Queen City 11 – Paul Pewitt 7

Rains 16 – Commerce 0

BASEBALL

Dodd City 8 – Bland 2

Hallsville 10 – Pine Tree 0

Liberty Eylau 3 – Gilmer 0

Longview 9 – Marshall 2

Mt Vernon 13 – Winona 0

New Diana 4 – Daingerfield 2

White Oak 14 – Gladewater 1

Winnsboro 7 – Grand Saline 2