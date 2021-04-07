Wednesday’s Sports

HEADS UP!

MLB

Cardinal’s left fielder Tyler O’Neill took a big cut at Marlins right-hander’s second pitch of the at-bat, an 89.8 mph slider, and sent it into the living rooms of fans watching on TV. He shattered the lens of the home-plate camera.

Houston (5-1) 4 – Angels (4-2) 2

Texas (2-3) 7 – Blue Jays (3-2) 4

NHL

Chicago (18-17-5) 4 – Dallas Stars (13-14-10) 2

NTCC

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo team put on a Rodeo for Titus County Elementary school students on Tuesday, April 6. The student-athletes from the NTCC Rodeo team held the event at the Mount Pleasant Priefert Arena located at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association complex on Greenhill Road. Announcer Bo Rester of Bo Rodeo Products joined the Rodeo team with Mark Evans clown and Wing Rodeo providing the animal athletes to put on the event for area schools.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

Tuesday

Longview 3 – Frisco 2

Wakeland 2 – Nacogdoches 0

Henderson 3 – Melissa 2

Celina 3 – Paris 2

GOLF

The two-day district tournament ended Monday at Paris Golf and Country Club, with the Wildcats winning both boy’s and girl’s district championships. Both teams also won first, second, and third-place individual. The boys had a two-day team total of 640, followed by runner-up Pittsburg with a 745. Mason Napier was the first-place individual with 76/71-147. Tate Lewis finished second with 76/73-149, and Tyler Harvey was third with 74/78-152.

The Paris girls won first-place with a two-day total of 912, followed by Pittsburg with 1,031. Angelina Ibarra was the first-place individual with a 117/107-224, Madeline Green finished second with 113/114-233, and Lilly Lewis was third with 113/120-233.

Making first-team all-district boys for Paris were Mason Napier, Tate Lewis, and Tyler Harvey. Adam Clement made second-team all-district. First-team all-district girls were Angeline Ibarra, Madeline Green, Lilly Lewis, and Emma Homer, and Ava Tidwell was on the second team.

SOFTBALL

Cooper 15 – Celeste 1

Edgewood 3 – Chisum 0

Gilmer 10 – Paris 0

Harmony 7 – Chapel Hill MP 0

Hughes Springs 19 – New Diana 0

Liberty Eylau 11 – Pittsburg 8

Mt Vernon 9 – Quitman 5

Royse City 15 – Greenville 0

Sulphur Springs 6 – Longview 0

Texas High 6 – Marshall 4

White Oak 15 – Daingerfield 0

BASEBALL

Bland 12 – Honey Grove 2

Bowie 10 – Detroit 0

Cooper 23 – Campbell 2

Gilmer 10 – Paris 3

Harmony 15 – Chapel Hill MP 3

Hughes Springs 4 – New Diana 3

Marshall 4 – Texas High 3

Mineola 5 – Gladewater 3

Mt Pleasant 7 – Pine Tree 5

Spring Hill 5 – Atlanta 2

White Oak 18 – Daingerfield 0

Winnsboro 20 – Winona 1

Wolfe City 16 – Celeste 6