Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Baseball players moved toward teams but remained far apart economically in their latest proposal for starting the pandemic-delayed season, adamant they receive full prorated salaries while offering to cut the regular season to 89 games.

COLLEGE

Lady Raider basketball legend and 1993 NCAA Champion Noel Johnson passed away Tuesday at the age of 47 after losing her battle with ovarian cancer. TexasTech.com first reported the death. Noel Johnson was the Texas Tech starting point guard for the 1993 NCAA Championship run. Johnson played a critical role in the program, winning four-consecutive Southwest Conference titles and reaching four, NCAA Sweet 16, during her career in Lubbock. Johnson played at Texas Tech from 1991-1995.

ASC

The American Southwest Conference on its 2020 Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference Team recognized 712 student-athletes from 12 members and one affiliate institution. Included on the ASC Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference Teams are the sports of baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field. Students assisting with athletic training and media relations all included among the Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference honors recipients. Locally honored was Drew Helberg, a senior in Athletic Training of Paris and Ashlynn Burns, a junior, of child development from Mt Pleasant, both of East Texas Baptist in Marshall.

TAMUC

Monday, Texas A&M University-Commerce announced that spring graduates Dylan Henderson, and Chelsea Slider earned Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete awards. The duo is among 21 student-athletes from across the conference named Scholar-Athletes.

On Tuesday, Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes released “#MakeItImportant,” an action plan in response to racial injustice in America. Over the last week, student-athletes have collaborated on the action plan, which contains six tactics the Lions intend to utilize to fight racial injustice from their platform.

UIL

The University Interscholastic League will hold special presentations to honor the 2020 State Basketball Participants on Wednesday, June 10, and Thursday, June 11. Live video will be available on the UIL Website and the UIL YouTube page. Each conference will have a separate presentation that will include the head coach, school representatives, and UIL Executive Director’s remarks.