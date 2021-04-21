Wednesday’s Sports

San Antonio, TX – Jarvis Christian claimed its first RRAC team title since 2009 and second in school history as the Bulldogs surpassed the field at the 2021 RRAC Women’s Track & Field Championships at Antonian High School. JCC was 15 points better than host Our Lady of the Lake (170-155) as all events in the competition completed on Saturday.

MLB

Rockies (5-12) 6 – Houston (7-9) 2

Angels (9-6) 6 – Texas (8-10) 2

NHL

Dallas (19-14-12) 5 – Red Wings (16-25-7) 2

PGA

The PGA Tour put in place this year a $40 million bonus plan that will pay the top 10 players based on how much they “move the needle” rather than their performance on the course. The idea is to reward players who drive engagement with sponsors and fans. PGA studied in the wake of an effort by a rival entity known as the Premier Golf League. The PGL has attempted to lure players to a new circuit that would set up a worldwide schedule with guaranteed payments over the past several years.

NJCAA

In Basketball, for the fourth time in Tyler Junior College’s last five NJCAA national tournament appearances dating back to 2014, the Apache Ladies won their opening-round game. The only first-round loss in that span was to Walters State in 2017. With three players in double figures, No. 11 seed TJC took down the No. 22 Lady Senators 72-60 Tuesday.

LSC

The Texas A&M Lions men’s golf team moved up one spot on the team leaderboard, as they are in fourth place after the second round of the Lone Star Conference Championships. The Lions shot a 301 (+13) and have a two-day subtotal of 590. A&M-Commerce is 11 strokes behind leaders Oklahoma Christian (579), with Midwestern State in second at 585, and Western New Mexico in third at 589.

RRAC

Jarvis Christian claimed its first Red River Athletic Conference team title since 2009 and second in school history as the Bulldogs surpassed the field at the 2021 RRAC Women’s Track & Field Championships at Antonian High School in San Antonio. Jarvis was 15 points better than host Our Lady of the Lake (170-155) as all events they competed in last Saturday.

RXIV

The Eagles are hosting a free baseball clinic for kids K-8th-Grade Sunday (Apr 25) following Game 2. Game 1 starts at 1:00 pm. Kids attending the clinic get free admission to the games. Learn basic skills and techniques from the coaches and players.

HIGH SCHOOL

Harts Bluff has hired Shawn Hall as the new Athletic Director. They expect the board to approve the contract Thursday at the board meeting.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Chapel Hill MP 8 – Harmony 2

Como-Pickton 23 – Rivercrest 0

Dodd City 9 – Trenton 1

Gilmer 14 – Liberty-Eylau 2

Hallsville 4 – Marshall 1

Hughes Springs 13 – Gladewater 2

Linden-Kildare 23 – Avery 9

Mt Vernon 12 – Winnsboro 6

North Lamar 16 – Pittsburg 0

Pleasant Grove 15 – Paris 1

Rains 11 – Edgewood 0

Sulphur Springs 16 – Pine Tree 0

Texas High 6 – Longview 3

Union Grove 19 – Carlisle 6

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Alba-Golden 25 – Fruitvale 3

Beckville 17 – Union Hill 0

Gilmer 7 – North Lamar 6

Harmony 9 – Winona 7

Hawkins 20 – Overton 6

Hughes Springs 5 – Gladewater 1

Marshall 8 – Hallsville 5

McLeod 6 – Bowie 4

New Boston 10 – Queen City 1

New Diana 10 – Sabine 5

Pleasant Grove 14 – Paris 4

Quitman 8 – Winona 6

Rivercrest 6 – Linden Kildare 3

Sulphur Springs 12 – Pine Tree 2

Union Grove 24 – Carlisle 0

Wolfe City 19 – Bland 9