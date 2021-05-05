Wednesday’s Sports

NTCC Rodeo Team

MLB

The Yankee’s fans had a warm welcome for the Astros last night. It had to do with something about stealing signals. Then it became a playoff crowd when NY went ahead and won 7-3.

Yankees (15-14) 7 – Houston (15-14) 3

Texas (14-17) 6 – Twins (11-17) 3

NHL

Wednesday

Stars (21-17-14) at Lightning (35-14-3) 6:00 pm

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team faces an uphill climb after falling to fifth place in the NCAA Division II West Regional in Tuesday’s second round. The Lions shot a 19-over par 307 and are now at a 31-over par 607 after two days. They face a tight battle for the crucial third-place spot, which will send a team to nationals. Currently, the leaders are St. Mary’s at 587, followed by West Texas A&M at 599, DBU at 600, and Oklahoma Christian at 606.

RXIV

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo Team will make the trip to Athens this Friday and Saturday to close out the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region season. Trinity Valley Community College will serve as the host for the event. The Eagles last competed in the McNeese State University Rodeo in Lake Charles last weekend, and Northeast’s Bull Rider Sean Garner (Darndanelle, Arkansas) won the Bull Riding event. Sean is one qualified ride from making the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, June 13-19, 2021.

Northeast Eagles Baseball players racked up on the 2021 NJCAA Region 14 Eastern Conference All-Conference Selections. They picked five players for the list, including freshman Cameron Loy of Mansfield, and the sophomores were Sawyre Thornhill, Nico Baumbach, Cole Modgling, and Chance Bolter.

HIGH SCHOOL

Representative James Frank of Wichita Falls will have House Bill 547 voted on Wednesday in Austin. Meanwhile, in Nacogdoches, the Texas High School Coaches Association is hoping for the state legislature to strike down once again that bill that would allow for home school students to participate in events, both academic and athletic, sponsored by the University Interscholastic League.

North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees approved the recommendation of Superintendent Kelli Stewart Monday during a special meeting to hire Jay Cline as the Panthers’ new athletic director. Cline will replace Kendal Kirk, a former Mt Pleasant graduate who has served as the district’s A.D. since April 2020 and is relocating with his family to Lindale.

Tyler High’s Patrianna Pettigrew, 18, was killed when she lost control on rain-slick TX-31, eight miles east of Tyler. She played volleyball for Tyler High.

SOFTBALL

5A

Hallsville vs. Red Oak at Marshall Fri 5:00 pm (2-3)

Mt Pleasant at Royse City Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

Sulphur Springs vs. Crandall at Community Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

3A

Harmony vs. West Rusk at Hallsville Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

Mt Vernon vs. Troup at LeTourneau Fri 6:00 pm (2-3) K-Lake 97.7

White Oak vs. Atlanta at ETBU Marshall Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

Hughes Springs vs. DeKalb at Winnsboro Fri 6:00 pm on Star 96.9

2A

Union Grove vs. Linden-Kildare at Marshall Fri 7:30 pm (2-3)

BASEBALL

5A

Hallsville vs. Huntsville at Hallsville Fri 7:00 pm (2-3)

Longview vs. Nacogdoches at Longview Fri 7:00 pm (2-3)

Marshall vs. Whitehouse at Whitehouse Fri 6:30 pm (2-3)

4A

Gilmer vs. Spring Hill at Gilmer Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

Kilgore vs. Liberty-Eylau at Texarkana Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

3A

Hughes Springs vs. Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs Fri 7:30 pm (2-3)

Paul Pewitt vs. Harmony at Mt Pleasant Fri 7:30 pm (2-3)

New Diana vs. Troup at LeTourneau Fri 7:00 pm (2-3)

White Oak vs. Harleton at Pittsburg Thu 6:30 pm (2-3)