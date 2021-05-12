Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Already minus star Fernando Tatis Jr. and two backups before the first pitch because of COVID-19 concerns, the San Diego Padres then needed to pull Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer in the middle of the game for virus-related reasons. The shorthanded Padres wound up beating Colorado 8-1 on Tuesday night, boosted by Manny Machado’s home run and five RBIs, but suddenly found themselves in a precarious position.

Giants (22-14) 4 – Texas (18-20) 2

Houston (19-17) 5 – Angels (16-19) 1

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team struggled to find its best performance Tuesday in the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships opening round. The Lions will look to turn it around in Wednesday’s second round. The chilly and breezy conditions at the TPC of Michigan course proved to be a challenge for most of the field, and the Lions were no exception, shooting a 324 (+36) to sit in 11th place. A&M-Commerce will need a big turnaround on Moving Day Wednesday to push up toward the top eight positions. After Thursday’s third round, the top eight teams advance to a medal match-play bracket.

HIGH SCHOOL

COACH

Kerry Strong has been coaching at Big Sandy for eleven years, and now he heads to the high school from where he graduated, Spring Hill. Coach Strong will be Spring Hill’s boys’ basketball coach and head girls’ track position after coaching in the past with Kilgore, Ore City, and Quitman. Coach Dee Lewis left the job open to coach for White Oak.

GOLF

In the 2A classification, Mia Nixon of Martins Mill won first place with 104 strokes over 27 holes. The event was cut short due to the weather. In the 3A classification, Katie Hart of Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant won first place. She finished her two rounds with a score of 154, winning by just one stroke. In 5A, Sulphur Springs’ Mariam Tran added a second day round of one over par 73 Tuesday after Monday’s two-over-par 74. Tran is currently in 11th place on the leader board and just seven strokes behind the leader.

2021 UIL Girls State Golf Tournament Final Results

1A Girls: Lighthouse Country Club//Yardage: 5,061// Par 71

The tournament reduced to 27 holes due to weather

Team Results

School Players Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score Notes Robert Lee Abigayle Smith, Mia Galvan, Mackenzie Galicia, Braylee Hood, Jade Arens 424.00 221.00 645 1st place (27 Holes) Clyde Eula Hannah Cauthen, Ashtyn Cooley, Destinee Segura, Mailey Paige Goodman, Maris Pree Goodman 433.00 213.00 646 2nd place Veribest Madi Brown, Alexis Salvato, Callie Briley, Olivia Abbot, Hailey Abbott 428.00 227.00 655 3rd place Garden City Briana Halfmann, Shelby Braden, Kylie Seidenberger, Kadie Dalton, Claire Fuchs 446.00 332.00 778 Briscoe Fort Elliott Jazmine Henley, Sydney Hughes, Madison Moffett, Savanna Sims, Molly Meek 459.00 243.00 702 Happy Hannah Drake, Madison Matsler, Jessica Smith, Aimee McCarley, Halee Jo Johnson 457.00 245.00 702 Throckmorton Hannah Green, Elaina Harris, Kayla Copely, Olivia Fauntleroy, Hanna Gage 472.00 241.00 713 Tilden McMullen County Jaycee Wheat, Delaney Smith, Emery Robles, Kaylie Measels, Emily Measels 492.00 248.00 740 Graford Cayla Carver, Harley Blakeley, Karsen Dixon, Ashley Crawford, Brooke Crawford 498.00 246.00 744 Utopia Wing Li, Khloei Johnston, Grace Hale, Cora Dean, Kylie Bomer 539.00 272.00 811 Leakey Ashtyn Warren, Avery Satterwhite, Tessa Rushing, Anna Jones, Kayla Allen 546.00 268.00 814 Henrietta Midway Jordan Davis, Kamryn Wyatt, Tristan Burns, Madalynn Sharp 554.00 269.00 823

Individuals

Name School Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score Notes Mailey Paige Goodman Clyde Eula 85.00 43.00 128 1st place

(27 Holes) Cami Davidson Blackwell 86.00 45.00 131 2nd Place Hailey Abbott Veribest 96.00 44.00 140 3rd place Maris Pree Goodman Clyde Eula 95.00 46.00 141 Carmen Garcia Menard 94.00 54.00 148 Kayla Copely Throckmorton 101.00 50.00 151 Halee Jo Johnson Happy 99.00 52.00 151 Olivia Abbott Veribest 96.00 55.00 151 Jade Arens Robert Lee 99.00 54.00 153 Braylee Hood Robert Lee 101.00 53.00 154 Savanna Sims Briscoe Fort Elliott 109.00 53.00 162 Madison Moffett Briscoe Fort Elliott 104.00 53.00 157 Cara Bolt Three-Way School 118.00 56.00 174 Trinity Rodriguez Munday 106.00 54.00 160 Brooke Crawford Graford 111.00 49.00 160 Clair Fuchs Garden City 103.00 59.00 162 Mackenzie Galicia Robert Lee 104.00 58.00 162 Haley Day Knippa 110.00 53.00 163 Lakyn Sandlin Ackerly Sands 106.00 57.00 163 Kylie Seidenberger Garden City 111.00 54.00 165 Kadie Dalton Garden City 109.00 58.00 167 Hanna Gage Throckmorton 117.00 52.00 169 Emery Robles Tilden McMullen County 110.00 60.00 170 Kaylie Measels Tilden McMullen County 117.00 56.00 173 Molly Meek Briscoe Fort Elliott 113.00 62.00 175 Aimee McCarley Happy 115.00 61.00 176 Mia Galvan Robert Lee 120.00 56.00 176 Julia Delacruz Whitharral 113.00 64.00 177 Emily Wellborn Iredell 122.00 58.00 180 Ashley Crawford Graford 122.00 60.00 182 Callie Briley Veribest 118.00 64.00 182 Jailynne Campbell Veribest 118.00 64.00 182 Jessica Smith Happy 115.00 68.00 183

SOFTBALL

5A

Hallsville vs. Royse City at Hallsville Wed 7:00 pm (2-3)

Sulphur Springs vs. Huntsville at Whitehouse Wed 6:00 pm (2-3)

4A

Gilmer vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall Thu 5:30 pm (2-3)

Carthage vs. Taylor at Madisonville Wed 6:30 pm (2-3)

North Lamar vs. Bullard at Rockwall Heath Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

3A

White Oak vs West rusk at Hallsville Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Hughes Springs vs. Troup at Hallsville Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

2A

Union Grove vs. Alba-Golden at Rains Fri 6:30 pm (1)

BASEBALL

5A

Marshall vs. Highland Park at Marshall Thu 7:30 (2-3)

Hallsville vs. Joshua at Mike Carter Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

Texas High vs. Ennis at Midlothian Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

4A

Liberty-Eylau vs. Kaufman at Sulphur Springs Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Pleasant Grove vs. Canton at ETBU Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

Spring Hill vs. Caddo Mills at Mt Pleasant Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

3A

Rains vs. Maypearl at Community Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

Mt Vernon vs. Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Mineola vs. New Diana at Driller Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

Prairiland vs. Boyd TBA

Atlanta vs. White Oak at ETBU Wed 7:00 pm (2-3)

Harmony vs. Sabine at Cumberland Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

2A

McLeod vs. Cayuga at Gladewater Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Hawkins vs. Linden Kildare at Tatum Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Maud vs. Union Grove at Rains Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

Rivercrest vs. Beckville at Brook Hill Thu 4:30 pm (2-3)

Sam Rayburn vs. Alvord at John Paul Thu 4:00 pm (2-3)

Trenton vs. Lindsay at Prosper Thu 6:30 pm (1)

Wolfe City vs. Muenster at Prosper Thu 7:00 pm (1)

Cooper vs. Windthorst at Denton Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

1A

Sulphur Bluff vs. Union Hill at Chisum Thu 6:30 pm (2-3)

Dodd City vs. Perrin Whitt at Henrietta Fri 4:30 pm (2-3)