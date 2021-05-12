Wednesday’s Sports

MLB
Already minus star Fernando Tatis Jr. and two backups before the first pitch because of COVID-19 concerns, the San Diego Padres then needed to pull Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer in the middle of the game for virus-related reasons. The shorthanded Padres wound up beating Colorado 8-1 on Tuesday night, boosted by Manny Machado’s home run and five RBIs, but suddenly found themselves in a precarious position.
Giants (22-14) 4 – Texas (18-20) 2
Houston (19-17) 5 – Angels (16-19) 1
LSC
The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team struggled to find its best performance Tuesday in the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships opening round. The Lions will look to turn it around in Wednesday’s second round. The chilly and breezy conditions at the TPC of Michigan course proved to be a challenge for most of the field, and the Lions were no exception, shooting a 324 (+36) to sit in 11th place. A&M-Commerce will need a big turnaround on Moving Day Wednesday to push up toward the top eight positions. After Thursday’s third round, the top eight teams advance to a medal match-play bracket.
HIGH SCHOOL
COACH
Kerry Strong has been coaching at Big Sandy for eleven years, and now he heads to the high school from where he graduated, Spring Hill. Coach Strong will be Spring Hill’s boys’ basketball coach and head girls’ track position after coaching in the past with Kilgore, Ore City, and Quitman. Coach Dee Lewis left the job open to coach for White Oak.
GOLF
In the 2A classification, Mia Nixon of Martins Mill won first place with 104 strokes over 27 holes. The event was cut short due to the weather. In the 3A classification, Katie Hart of Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant won first place. She finished her two rounds with a score of 154, winning by just one stroke. In 5A, Sulphur Springs’ Mariam Tran added a second day round of one over par 73 Tuesday after Monday’s two-over-par 74. Tran is currently in 11th place on the leader board and just seven strokes behind the leader.
2021 UIL Girls State Golf Tournament Final Results
1A Girls: Lighthouse Country Club//Yardage: 5,061// Par 71
The tournament reduced to 27 holes due to weather
Team Results
|School
|Players
|Day 1 Score
|Day 2 Score
|Total Score
|Notes
|Robert Lee
|Abigayle Smith, Mia Galvan, Mackenzie Galicia, Braylee Hood, Jade Arens
|424.00
|221.00
|645
|1st place (27 Holes)
|Clyde Eula
|Hannah Cauthen, Ashtyn Cooley, Destinee Segura, Mailey Paige Goodman, Maris Pree Goodman
|433.00
|213.00
|646
|2nd place
|Veribest
|Madi Brown, Alexis Salvato, Callie Briley, Olivia Abbot, Hailey Abbott
|428.00
|227.00
|655
|3rd place
|Garden City
|Briana Halfmann, Shelby Braden, Kylie Seidenberger, Kadie Dalton, Claire Fuchs
|446.00
|332.00
|778
|Briscoe Fort Elliott
|Jazmine Henley, Sydney Hughes, Madison Moffett, Savanna Sims, Molly Meek
|459.00
|243.00
|702
|Happy
|Hannah Drake, Madison Matsler, Jessica Smith, Aimee McCarley, Halee Jo Johnson
|457.00
|245.00
|702
|Throckmorton
|Hannah Green, Elaina Harris, Kayla Copely, Olivia Fauntleroy, Hanna Gage
|472.00
|241.00
|713
|Tilden McMullen County
|Jaycee Wheat, Delaney Smith, Emery Robles, Kaylie Measels, Emily Measels
|492.00
|248.00
|740
|Graford
|Cayla Carver, Harley Blakeley, Karsen Dixon, Ashley Crawford, Brooke Crawford
|498.00
|246.00
|744
|Utopia
|Wing Li, Khloei Johnston, Grace Hale, Cora Dean, Kylie Bomer
|539.00
|272.00
|811
|Leakey
|Ashtyn Warren, Avery Satterwhite, Tessa Rushing, Anna Jones, Kayla Allen
|546.00
|268.00
|814
|Henrietta Midway
|Jordan Davis, Kamryn Wyatt, Tristan Burns, Madalynn Sharp
|554.00
|269.00
|823
Individuals
|Name
|School
|Day 1 Score
|Day 2 Score
|Total Score
|Notes
|Mailey Paige Goodman
|Clyde Eula
|85.00
|43.00
|128
|1st place
(27 Holes)
|Cami Davidson
|Blackwell
|86.00
|45.00
|131
|2nd Place
|Hailey Abbott
|Veribest
|96.00
|44.00
|140
|3rd place
|Maris Pree Goodman
|Clyde Eula
|95.00
|46.00
|141
|Carmen Garcia
|Menard
|94.00
|54.00
|148
|Kayla Copely
|Throckmorton
|101.00
|50.00
|151
|Halee Jo Johnson
|Happy
|99.00
|52.00
|151
|Olivia Abbott
|Veribest
|96.00
|55.00
|151
|Jade Arens
|Robert Lee
|99.00
|54.00
|153
|Braylee Hood
|Robert Lee
|101.00
|53.00
|154
|Savanna Sims
|Briscoe Fort Elliott
|109.00
|53.00
|162
|Madison Moffett
|Briscoe Fort Elliott
|104.00
|53.00
|157
|Cara Bolt
|Three-Way School
|118.00
|56.00
|174
|Trinity Rodriguez
|Munday
|106.00
|54.00
|160
|Brooke Crawford
|Graford
|111.00
|49.00
|160
|Clair Fuchs
|Garden City
|103.00
|59.00
|162
|Mackenzie Galicia
|Robert Lee
|104.00
|58.00
|162
|Haley Day
|Knippa
|110.00
|53.00
|163
|Lakyn Sandlin
|Ackerly Sands
|106.00
|57.00
|163
|Kylie Seidenberger
|Garden City
|111.00
|54.00
|165
|Kadie Dalton
|Garden City
|109.00
|58.00
|167
|Hanna Gage
|Throckmorton
|117.00
|52.00
|169
|Emery Robles
|Tilden McMullen County
|110.00
|60.00
|170
|Kaylie Measels
|Tilden McMullen County
|117.00
|56.00
|173
|Molly Meek
|Briscoe Fort Elliott
|113.00
|62.00
|175
|Aimee McCarley
|Happy
|115.00
|61.00
|176
|Mia Galvan
|Robert Lee
|120.00
|56.00
|176
|Julia Delacruz
|Whitharral
|113.00
|64.00
|177
|Emily Wellborn
|Iredell
|122.00
|58.00
|180
|Ashley Crawford
|Graford
|122.00
|60.00
|182
|Callie Briley
|Veribest
|118.00
|64.00
|182
|Jailynne Campbell
|Veribest
|118.00
|64.00
|182
|Jessica Smith
|Happy
|115.00
|68.00
|183
SOFTBALL
5A
Hallsville vs. Royse City at Hallsville Wed 7:00 pm (2-3)
Sulphur Springs vs. Huntsville at Whitehouse Wed 6:00 pm (2-3)
4A
Gilmer vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall Thu 5:30 pm (2-3)
Carthage vs. Taylor at Madisonville Wed 6:30 pm (2-3)
North Lamar vs. Bullard at Rockwall Heath Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)
3A
White Oak vs West rusk at Hallsville Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)
Hughes Springs vs. Troup at Hallsville Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)
2A
Union Grove vs. Alba-Golden at Rains Fri 6:30 pm (1)
BASEBALL
5A
Marshall vs. Highland Park at Marshall Thu 7:30 (2-3)
Hallsville vs. Joshua at Mike Carter Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)
Texas High vs. Ennis at Midlothian Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)
4A
Liberty-Eylau vs. Kaufman at Sulphur Springs Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)
Pleasant Grove vs. Canton at ETBU Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)
Spring Hill vs. Caddo Mills at Mt Pleasant Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)
3A
Rains vs. Maypearl at Community Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)
Mt Vernon vs. Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)
Mineola vs. New Diana at Driller Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)
Prairiland vs. Boyd TBA
Atlanta vs. White Oak at ETBU Wed 7:00 pm (2-3)
Harmony vs. Sabine at Cumberland Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)
2A
McLeod vs. Cayuga at Gladewater Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)
Hawkins vs. Linden Kildare at Tatum Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)
Maud vs. Union Grove at Rains Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)
Rivercrest vs. Beckville at Brook Hill Thu 4:30 pm (2-3)
Sam Rayburn vs. Alvord at John Paul Thu 4:00 pm (2-3)
Trenton vs. Lindsay at Prosper Thu 6:30 pm (1)
Wolfe City vs. Muenster at Prosper Thu 7:00 pm (1)
Cooper vs. Windthorst at Denton Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)
1A
Sulphur Bluff vs. Union Hill at Chisum Thu 6:30 pm (2-3)
Dodd City vs. Perrin Whitt at Henrietta Fri 4:30 pm (2-3)