Wednesday’s Sports

Hayland Hardy – Scott Delozier – Jacke Davis

MLB

Houston (30-24) 5 – Red Sox (32-22) 1

Rockies (21-34) 3 – Texas (22-34) 2

NBA

Nets 123 – Celtics 109

Nuggets 147 – Trail Blazers 140

Suns 115 – Lakers 85

LSC

Following their performances last week at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships, the Lions of Texas A&M University-Commerce earned 19 All-American awards from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). The Lion’s men had 11 total medals, eight first-team, and three-second team honors, while the women had eight total awards, with seven first-team and one-second.

HIGH SCHOOL

Jacke Davis, who played MLB for eight seasons and 48 games with the Phillies, has died. After his pro career, he returned to his hometown of Carthage. as head coach and then coached for Panola College. They honored him in the Panola College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008. Coach Jacke Davis was 85.

Almost 25 years ago, Hayland Hardy was not supposed to live more than six months after doctors diagnosed him with pulmonary fibrosis. But the former Lufkin Panther and SFA baseball star did despite the terminal condition. He is still coaching despite battling COVID. He is now taking Diboll to state for the first time. They face Holliday out of Wichita Falls at 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. Hayland has coached at Mt Pleasant and Quitman.

With the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Rains Lady Cats didn’t have a chance to defend their title. The team under Coach Scott Delozier has gone to state every year since 2017 when named the Lady Cats’ coach. Their 3A state semifinal gets going at 10:00 am Wednesday at Red and Charline McCombs Field on the University of Texas campus.

UIL Softball State Tournament

June 1-5, 2021

Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Tuesday, June 1

1A Semifinals

10:00 am Dodd City (16-3) 4 – Bloomburg (12-6) 3 (8)

1:00 p.m. D’Hanis (18-7-1) 4 – Gail Borden County (14-4) 1

2A Semifinals

4:00 pm Crawford (32-6) 1 – Pineland West Sabine (38-1) 0 Crawford (31-6)

7:00 p.m. Stamford (31-5) 1 – Weimar (40-2) 0

Wednesday, June 2

3A Semifinals

10:00 a.m. Rains (37-1) vs. Bishop (31-3-2)

1:00 pm Holliday (38-2) vs. Diboll (33-5)

Former Mt Pleasant and Quitman coach Hayland Hardy coaches Diboll

Conference 1A

4:00 pm Final

Conference 2A

7:00 pm Final

Thursday, June 3

Conference 3A

1:00 pm Final

4A Semifinals

4:00 pm Iowa Park (39-1) vs. CC Calallen (32-8)

7:00 pm Bullard (32-5) vs. Liberty (31-7)

Friday, June 4

5A Semifinals

10:00 a.m. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (40-2) vs. Hallsville (27-6-1)

1:00 pm Georgetown (27-5-1) vs. Aledo (28-7)

6A Semifinals

4:00 pm Converse Judson (34-2) vs. Rockwall (31-7)

7:00 pm Flower Mound (36-3-1) vs. Deer Park (41-8)

Saturday, June 5

Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

1:00 pm Conference 4A Final

4:00 pm Conference 5A Final

7:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup

BASEBALL

5A

Regional Finals

Hallsville vs. Wakeland Sat

4A

Regional Finals

Liberty Eylau vs. Pleasant Grove Wed 7:00 pm

3A

Regional Finals

Gunter – Atlanta

2A

Regional Finals

Garrison – Rivercrest