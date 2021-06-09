Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Houston (34-26) 7 – Red Sox (37-24) 1

Giants (36-22) 9 – Texas (23-39) 4

Here is a hard lesson that Ke’Bryan Hayes will remember. Hayes hit a homer in the first inning for the Pirates off Walker Buehler. Just a slight problem with his footwork. He missed the first bag, and Los Angeles’ manager Dave Roberts appealed. They got out the easers after the umpires viewed the video. No home-run for you!

NBA

76ers 118 – Hawks 102

Jazz 112 – Clippers 109

It has to be COVID-19 side effects, or maybe it has been so long since fans attended an NBA game they forgot how to act. Officials kicked out several fans during the NBA playoffs and banned them from the arenas for unruly behavior. There was popcorn dumping on a player and a water bottle aimed at another. During a soccer match in Denver on June 6 between the U.S. Men’s National Team and the Mexican National Team, fans threw beverage containers onto the field, several hitting players on both teams. Fans banned from arenas can face criminal charges if they return.

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce spring graduates Kara Blasingame and Steven Sanchez have earned Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete awards, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. The duo is among 35 student-athletes from across the conference to be named LSC Scholar-Athletes.

NJCAA

The Tyler Junior College Ladies soccer team now has 66 national championships. Top-ranked TJC did in No. 2 Salt Lake Community College Tuesday 2-0. That gave them the program’s fifth NJCAA Division I title. It also marks repeat national crowns and the Apache Ladies third in the last four seasons. Tyler finished this season at 18-0, as the team is now on a 26-game winning streak.

HIGH SCHOOL

Gilmer’s quarterback Brandon Tennison says he will attend University-Texas and San Antonio. Tennison, a three-star for the Buckeyes, announced his decision on Twitter this past weekend.

SUMMER

A tornado sent at least 25 kids scurrying Tuesday morning at Tyler’s Lindsey Park. They were participating in a soccer camp. While under a pavilion to get out of the rain, coaches hustled everyone into the men’s bathroom as the storm turned ugly. They threw the towel in for the rest of the day’s camp.